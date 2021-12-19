Jaguars will not pay remainder of Urban Meyer’s contract

It is not unusual for situations like these, which involve denied guarantees, to be subsequently negotiated by the two parties to avoid a prolonged legal situation.

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired the coach Urban meyer for just cause, sources stressed ESPN on saturday, so they would not pay for the remaining four years of their contract.

A source within the organization noted that The Jaguars’ reasons for withholding the remaining guarantees are not tied to a specific incident, but rather to a backlog of instances that Jacksonville officials believe justified the firing.

Urban Meyer may not collect the remainder of his contract after being fired by Jaguars. Getty

A spokesperson for the owner of the Jaguars, Shad khan, said to The Associated Press Friday night that the decision to leave Meyer was made after Jacksonville’s 20-0 loss in Tennessee on Sunday. A conversation Khan and Meyer had in the locker room after that shutout – Meyer had few answers to the team’s problems or how he planned to fix them – sealed a decision Khan had been mulling over for weeks.

The only reason the final announcement of the decision was delayed was due to other planned events, the spokesperson informed the AP , and had nothing to do with the indictment of former Jacksonville kicker Josh Lambo in the Tampa bay times that Meyer kicked him during an August practice. Lambo’s story broke hours before the Jaguars announced Meyer’s firing.

Meyer’s 11-month tenure also included controversial viral videos showing the former coach acting inappropriately with a woman at a restaurant / bar in Ohio after a game in Cincinnati.