It ended with the ‘curse’ of the Sports City Stadium

Atlante has made history in the mexican soccer after proclaiming champion on the Expansion League; became the first team to be crowned playing at home in the Sports City Stadium in local tournaments.

The sports complex located in the Mexico City It has 75 years of history, however, I had not seen a qualification in favor of the local team.

It was until the fourth opportunity that the group of Iron Colts ended that ‘curse’.

The stadium had previously been the protagonist of three finals: 1999 Winter tournament, Blue Cross lost to Pachuca in the dispute over the title of the MX League, later, in the Opening 2009, Machine He fell again but now before him Monterrey.

A year ago, the Atlante also lost one final in the same building, just before the Crab Brava, with a score of 2-3 during overtime.

The ‘curse‘was only focused on the local tournament, since the Azulgranas they had raised the qualification as locals in the 1983 Concacaf Champions Cup and Runners-up at an international level against Robin Hood.

The Sports City Stadium has hosted clubs like America (1947-1955), Necaxa (1950-1955), Atlante (1947-1957, 1983-1989, 1990-1996, 2000-2002 and 2020), Mars (1947-1953), Pumas (1966-1969) and Blue Cross (1996-2018).

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: EXPANSION LEAGUE: ATLANTE GOAL TO TAMPICO-MADERO AND WAS PROCLAMED CHAMPION