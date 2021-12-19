Is Andrew Garfield and Zendaya’s scene sadder than Iron Man’s death in ‘Avengers: Endgame’? – Movie news

‘Avengers: Endgame’ boasts one of the worst losses in the MCU. And ‘Spider-Man: No way home’, a scene that reminded more than one of us of one of the saddest deaths in the arachnid saga. We will tell you more details below.

Attention, dear arachnid reader. The following note may contain spoilers, so if you haven’t seen Spider-Man: No Way Home, better quit reading. That being said, let’s continue. Overall, the movie was a treat in every way: the unexpected encounters, the action sequences, the fight, and of course the opening of the multiverse. that allowed the arrival of the Spideys of Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and their respective villains, The Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doc Ock (Alfred Molina), Lizard (Rhys Ifans), Sandman (Thomas Haden Church) and Electro (Jamie Foxx ).

As expected, having the three heroes on screen would give rise to several references to the two previous sagas. And here you have to remember to bring one of the saddest moments that Garfield’s character suffered, in The surprising Spider-Man 2: The threat of Electro. That’s how it is, It’s about death, in her arms, of Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), who falls from a bell tower after an attack by The Green Goblin (Dane DeHaan).

The wall-crawler lunges for her, and before she falls to the ground, her web captures her. But at the moment of tension, his head hits the ground and causes a fatal wound. Clearly, this is a reference to “The Night Gwen Stacy Died”, arc from The Amazing Spider-Man series that occurred in issues 121 and 122. Only in the cartoon, The Green Goblin throws the spider bride off the Brooklyn Bridge.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home the moment repeats itself, but now with MJ (Zendaya) falling from the scaffolding of The Statue of Liberty. Holland’s Peter can’t go for her; However, it is Garfield’s Peter who captures her, now, successfully. What a redemption that left more than one with tears in their eyes!

Without a doubt, this is a momentous moment in the entire history of the MCU; but, What about the fatal snap that took Tony Stark’s life? (Robert Downey Jr.), in his Iron Man suit, at the end of Avengers: Endgame?

It’s also basically a difficult time because it took away from the fans a character that many grew up with for 11 years. Also, because it was difficult to say goodbye to the cornerstone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But still, we think the Andrew Garfield and Zendaya scene is sadder. What do you think about it?