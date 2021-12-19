Iron Man was a success because it depended on the talent of Robert Downey Jr

Everyone who worked on the movie Iron Man knew that if Robert Downey Jr showed all his talents, they were in for a huge success.

Perhaps no one imagined in 2008 that only 13 years later, the film of Hombre de Hierro would become the start of Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. The biggest franchise of all time. But all this triumph is partly thanks to the talent and charisma of Robert Downey Jr whose interpretation of Tony Stark It was brilliant and he did it for quite a few more movies.

The movie of Hombre de Hierro raised the amount of 585 million dollars worldwide, in addition, the post-credits scene already advanced what was to come, because they mentioned The Avengers. The funny thing is that before starting production, Robert Downey Jr he was not going through a great time in his personal and professional life. In fact, everyone thought he was a very good actor who had failed to take advantage of his talent. But still the director Jon favreau he bet on him and was completely right.

The actor proved to be one of the greatest.

In a recent interview Clark gregg, who has played the Agent Phil Coulson in Marvel studios, admitted that he trusted that Hombre de Hierro it would be a success if they got the best version of Robert Downey Jr.

“From the moment I saw that Jon Favreau was directing this Iron Man movie with Robert Downey alongside Gwenyth Paltrow and Jeff Bridges, I knew that if Robert could appear and, you know, become the talent that we have hoped that he could be, you know, with addiction problems, that would be one of the best versions, the best possible version that could have existed. And he really, really nailed it.

The funny thing is that now the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe He has run out of one of his greatest talents and another actor will have to take his place. So that in Avengers: Endgame, Iron Man / Tony Stark he sacrificed himself in order to end Thanos. This movie can be enjoyed as many times as you want in Disney Plus by following this link.