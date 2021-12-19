The Canadian Walk of Fame has just welcomed its first professional wrestler: Bret Hart. For this reason we are talking so much lately about the WWE Hall of Famer as well. He is currently on the front page, especially in his native country, due to this new recognition of his career.

► «I will always be grateful to Bret Hart»

The Rock could not be present directly but did make an appearance through the screen to share the great moment with “The Hitman.” And once the organization made it known through social networks, it also wanted to dedicate a new message to it. whom you consider a mentor and whom you will always be grateful for.

My pleasure, Bret Hart was a mentor to me when he didn’t have to be and in our wild and intense world of pro wrestling, there weren’t many “mentorship programs” back then 😊 He gave me guidance and I’ll always be grateful. Congrats my friend on your incredible accomplishment 🥃 https://t.co/VEwSy5q9Wc – Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 18, 2021

Both historic fighters were only able to share the string on two occasions. The first was in the Royal Rumble 1997 pitched battle, from which Steve Austin emerged victorious. And the second was the only heads up of their careers. On the episode of Raw on March 31 of the same year they faced each other, winning Rocky Maivia, as La Roca was known then, to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship; remember that it was a name that he did not like but that the McMahon company did not allow him to change.