Hugh Jackman’s tremendous ‘brazaco’ goes viral

There was a time months ago when if a showbiz celebrity posted a vaccination picture they would send a double message to society. On the one hand, it was a song to the hope at a time when the situation was quite critical at the health level. And on the other, it tried to clear any hint of doubt among those who were not very convinced of receiving the corresponding doses.

Fortunately, by now it has been shown that the message of hope was well founded because vaccination has improved the situation, although it is no less true that there are still reluctant people. In any case, Hugh jackman (53) is not one of them.

In fact, he was one of the first celebrities to share that he had been vaccinated with a message that was highly applauded at the time. “Wolverine’s ability to heal can’t save me from COVID-19, but the vaccine can. Get vaccinated!”Was the acclaimed message that the Australian shared in April on his social profiles when he received the first dose.

Now, he had to administer a souvenir dose and the actor has once again shared the moment. Although this time what has attracted attention is his excellent physical condition. “With a tremendous arm, for the vaccine to go from shoulder to elbow you have to take a commuter and 2 buses”, “Didn’t the needle split with the Adamantium?“Or” I have my doubts that the needle could have pierced that arm, “joked several users on Twitter for whom it has not gone unnoticed how well Jackman maintains himself.

And it is that, indeed, the actor is in top form due to his prolific activity both in the cinema and in the theater for his musical show ‘The Music Man’, which arrives on Broadway in a few days and which forces him not to neglect his physical training.