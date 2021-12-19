Hobbit Bermúdez, 2007 title survivor defines Atlantean title

Abigail parra

With a header, despite its 1.59 meters tall, Christian Bermúdez scored the third goal of Atlante on the Final vs Tampico Madero of the Apertura 2021 in the Expansion League MX. That goal meant the Colts’ title tonight, the second that he 34-year-old gamer live with him team of his loves.

While the doublet from Ramiro Costa had the blaugranas with the glass in his hands, the Hobbit was in charge of settling homework to minute 77 with the 3-0.

The ex of teams like America, Puebla, Jaguares de Chiapas and even in the Mexican Football League is the only surviving active player of the title of the Colts in the First Division of Opening 2007 Y 15 years later he returned to live a championship with the azulgranas colors, although in a different division.

Similarly, Bermudez stated grateful to the fans and the team for having scored with Atlante and having achieved the title, well He was very excited to achieve such a milestone.

DRESSES UP IN GLORY

Humberto “Gansito” Hernández, a goalkeeper who also tried his luck in other divisions and who 36 years seems to be closer to retirement, it is undoubtedly the leader of the Atlantean.

The experienced goalkeeper demonstrated tonight in the Sports City Stadium your level cutting off a penal to Eduardo Perez in the last minutes of the game to keep his goal without a goal against Tampico Madero in the Final of the Liga Expansión MX.