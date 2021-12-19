His username on Instagram disappeared and the reason seems more than obvious

Artist and technologist Thea-Mai Baumann, who uses the name “Metaverse” in her creative work, at her home in Marrickville, a suburb of Sydney, Australia, on December 10, 2021. (Matthew Abbott / The New York Times)

SYDNEY – In October, Thea-Mai Baumann, an Australian artist and technologist, became the owner of aa valuable internet property.

In 2012, he opened an Instagram account with the username @metaverse (metaverse in English), a name he used in his creative work. On the account, he documented his life in Brisbane, where he studied fine arts, and his travels to Shanghai, where he built an augmented reality company called Metaverse Makeovers.

On October 28, Baumann had fewer than 1,000 followers when Facebook, Instagram’s parent company, announced that it was changing its name. From now on, Facebook would be known as Meta, a reflection of your interest in the metaverse, a virtual world that the company sees as the future of the internet.

In the days before, when word got out, Baumann began receiving messages from strangers offering to buy his Instagram account. “Now you are a millionaire,” wrote one person on his account. Another warned: “Facebook is not going to buy it, they are going to take it.”

That was just what happened on November 2.

Earlier that morning, when he tried to log into Instagram, he discovered that the account had been disabled. A message on the screen read: “Your account has been blocked for pretending to be someone else.”

Baumann wondered: now who was he supposedly impersonating after nine years? He tried to verify his identity with Instagram, but weeks went by with no response, he said. He spoke to an intellectual property attorney, but could only afford one review of Instagram’s terms of service.

Artist and technologist Thea-Mai Baumann, who uses the name “Metaverse” in her creative work, in the Chinatown area of ​​Sydney, Australia, on December 10, 2021. (Matthew Abbott / The New York Times)

“This account is a decade of my life and my work. I didn’t want my contribution to the metaverse to be deleted from the internet, ”he said. “That happens to women in tech, to women of color in tech, all the time.”added Baumann, who is of Vietnamese descent.

The beginning

Baumann started Metaverse Makeovers in 2012. When a phone running his app was placed over one of the intricate real-world nail designs created by his team, images showing holograms “popping out” of the nails would appear on the screen. This was before Pokémon Go, before Snapchat and Instagram filters became a part of everyday life.

Baumann saw the potential to scale technology to clothing, accessories and more, but his investment money ran out in 2017 and he returned to the art world.

Meanwhile, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, he was investing heavily in his own futuristic vision of the metaverse, what he called “a materialized internet in which you are participating in the experience, not just looking at it.”

“The metaverse,” Zuckerberg said when announcing his new company name, “will not be created by a single company.” Instead, he said, it will welcome a variety of creators and developers making “interoperable” offerings.

Cory Doctorow, a blogger and tech activist, said this professed frankness comes with big caveats.

“He built Facebook by creating a platform where other companies meet their customers,” Doctorow said, “but that’s where Facebook structures the broader market, reserving the right to destroy those companies through carelessness, malice, or incompetence.”

That enormous power, governed by unintelligible policies and algorithms, extends to the company’s control over individual user accounts.

“Facebook has essentially unlimited discretion to steal people’s usernames on Instagram,” said Rebecca Giblin, director of the Australian Intellectual Property Research Institute at the University of Melbourne. “There may be good reasons for that, for example if they are offensive or impersonating someone in a way that causes confusion.”

And the rights

“But the @metaverse example underscores the breadth of this power,” he said, adding that, According to Facebook policies, users “basically have no rights.”

On December 2, a month after Baumann first appealed to Instagram to restore his account, The New York Times contacted Meta to ask why that account had been closed. An Instagram spokesperson said the account had been “incorrectly removed for identity theft” and would be restored. “We are sorry that this error occurred,” he wrote.

Two days later, the account was back online.

The spokesperson did not explain why the account had been flagged for spoofing or who he might have been impersonating. The company did not respond to further questions about whether the block had been related to Facebook’s rebrand.

Now that his account has been resurrected, Baumann plans to turn the saga into an art project that started last year, P ∞ st_Lyfe, that deals with death in the metaverse. She is also considering what she can do to help ensure that the metaverse becomes the inclusive place she had tried to help build, she explained.

“Because I’ve been working in the metaverse space for so long, ten years, I feel concerned,” she said. He fears, he added, that his culture could be “corrupted by the kind of Silicon Valley techies whom I feel lack vision and integrity.”



