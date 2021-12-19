Here’s how Will Smith’s wife admitted she was unfaithful to the actor

A year ago Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith starred in one of the most remembered controversies in Hollywood, this after the actress admitted that she had cheated on her husband with one of your son’s friends.

It all happened when Jada pinkett smith and her husband appeared on an episode of the actress’s Facebook show, Red Table Talk, It was there that Jada revealed that she had been unfaithful to Will with August Alsina, a friend of her son Jaden Smith.

According to the actress, Her romance with rapper August began in 2016 when her marriage was going through a difficult time, Jada’s reveal came after Alsina mentioned in an interview on the show Breakfast club that he had had a relationship with her.

During the talk, the protagonist of Men in black questioned Jada about her relationship with the rapper and friend of his son Jaden.

“We decided that we were going to give ourselves our space and what happened?” The actor asked him. Jada Pinkett Smith immediately admitted her infidelity. “Yeah and then I got into a mess with August,” said the actress.

The actors said that their relationship went through a crisis five years ago and that they thought about separating, It was at this time that Jada met August Alsina, who was experiencing mental health problems.

“Four and a half years ago I started a friendship with August, in fact we became very good friends. It all started because he needed help and I wanted to help him with his health, with his mental state. And I also had a lot of pain, I felt destroyed and in the process of that relationship I realized that you cannot find happiness outside of yourself, “said Will Smith’s wife.

Who is August Alsina?

Although many began to know August Alsina after Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that she had been unfaithful to Will Smith with him, August is a 29-year-old who is dedicated to music, which is why he stands out as a composer and rapper.

August Anthony Alsina Jr was born on September 3, 1992 in the city of New Orleans, United States. The musical genres in which he excels are R&B and hip-hop. His musical career began formally when in 2012 he released his first production under the name of The Product with which the singer was not very successful.

However, in 2014 he released his album Testimony, Unlike its first production, this album managed to enter the Billboard 200 list. A year later he released his album This Thing Called which had collaborations with Chris Brown and Lil Wayne.

Regarding your health, in 2014 during a concert he fainted in full concert, in 2015 he had to enter surgery to fix a problem with one of his eyes, as he was losing his sight. In 2018, he revealed that he suffers from an autoimmune disease that affects his liver.

This is how Willow Smith, daughter of Will and Jada, reacted to the controversy

Months after the controversy, Willow Smith appeared on her mom’s show, Red Table Talk, where he spoke about his mother’s infidelity to Will Smith and the difficult times they went through.

“I want to make things clear, I am very proud of both of them. We have seen them deal with all that together (…), I am very proud of you. Being able to see you and dad do that, to me it was like, ‘Ok, this is real love, this is a marriage, that’s real love. When you can say I’m with you, I’ll be by your side and hold your hand because I love you, ‘”Willow Smith said.

