Health and medicine for all

The Lasik surgery is a refractive laser surgery most commonly used to correct vision problems. Many people are undecided about whether to have this surgery, as it could mean that they will not need to wear glasses, but there are some risks. Next, we tell you what it consists of, who are candidates, how long it lasts and other things about this surgical procedure.

What does Lasik surgery mean?

Lasik is the acronym for laser-assisted in situ keratomileusis, which means that it is an eye laser surgery that is used to correct the cornea and avoid refractive errors, such as:

Myopia . Condition in which the cornea is more curved than normal, causing blurry vision in the distance.

. Condition in which the cornea is more curved than normal, causing blurry vision in the distance. Farsightedness . This problem occurs when the cornea is too flat and near vision is blurred.

. This problem occurs when the cornea is too flat and near vision is blurred. Astigmatism. It occurs when the cornea is irregular in shape and vision becomes blurred.

What is laser eye surgery?

This is a procedure in which the surgeon performs an examination of the shape and thickness of the cornea, looking for refractive errors and taking detailed measurements of the eye. Subsequently, the eye is numbed with eye drops and a femtosecond laser or a blade called a microkeratome is used to cut the flap from the front of the eye and remove it to gain access to the cornea.

Once you have access to the cornea with lasers that burn small areas to give it shape and focus the light on the retina and, thus, there are no refractive problems. Finally, the surgeon replaces the flap and finishes the procedure.

How long does a Lasik surgery take?

This surgical procedure lasts between 15 and 20 minutes for both eyes. For what is usually an outpatient surgery, in fact, most of the time of this surgery is done to prepare the patient and access the cornea. It is worth mentioning that the patient remains awake and some of the cases receive a tranquilizer to calm the nerves.

How safe is laser eye surgery?

The surgery is very safe and you should not feel any painSome people even report that they feel pressure in the eye during the procedure. The advantage of Lasik surgery is that most people achieve 20/20 vision, which means they can see from about 20 feet away (about 6 meters).

What are the advantages of this surgery?

The main benefit of this type of surgery is that it is possible to have a better vision in a short time. In fact, Lasik surgery patients get clear vision within hours. Most of them resume their daily activities within 48 hours.

Who are candidates for this type of surgery?

This procedure has been approved by the FDA for people over 18 years of age who wear contact lenses or glasses and have healthy eyes. However, it is important to mention that this procedure is not recommended for those who have:

Eye infection or injury

Very thin corneas

Glaucoma

Dense falls

Dry eyes

Uncontrolled diabetes

Very high refractive error, or severe myopia

Presbyopia, where the lens of the eye becomes stiff and makes it difficult to see up close

What are the risks of laser eye surgery?

This surgery can have some adverse effects, which are mostly mild, such as:

Dry Eye

Itch

Burning

Reflections or halos around lights at night

Fortunately, most of these symptoms usually disappear within a month or two after this procedure.

It can also lead to other less common but more serious complications:

Sub-corrections . This is when the laser removes little tissue from the eye and the desired results are not obtained, so they may need to undergo another laser surgery.

. This is when the laser removes little tissue from the eye and the desired results are not obtained, so they may need to undergo another laser surgery. Overcorrections . The laser removes too much tissue from the eye and the desired results are not achieved either. Only, unfortunately, this procedural error cannot be corrected.

. The laser removes too much tissue from the eye and the desired results are not achieved either. Only, unfortunately, this procedural error cannot be corrected. Flap problems . Removing the flap can lead to infection and excess tears.

. Removing the flap can lead to infection and excess tears. Regression. This occurs when, little by little, the vision that was previously had is returned.

Lasik surgery is an excellent option to restore vision when you have refractive errors, such as myopia, hyperopia and astigmatism. The treating physician will evaluate the patient to determine if he or she is a candidate.

With information from Harvard Health Publishing, Mayo Clinic, University of Michigan and FDA.