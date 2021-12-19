Harley Quinn’s voice is Valencian

VALENCIA. “The party is over, sons of bitches”, that is the first sentence pronounced by the villain Harley Quinn in the series about her character, in the version dubbed into Spanish the Valencian gives voice to her Silvia Tarin. This voice actress fell in love with Harley as soon as they gave her that first line, in which she fit like a glove. From there he learned that “he was born for that character” and for several months Tarín was cloistered in the Somàgic studio in Alcúdia with his colleagues to give voice to the villain in the first season of Harley quinn, which has just been released on the platform HBO Max. A cast of Valencian dubbing actors and actresses works with her, in full. Gotham moves to La Terreta through the voices of Lucia Aránega, who gives voice to Poison Ivy, JL Molina like batman, Jose Luis Siurana giving voice to the joker, Pau Ferrer like Superman and fifteen other names that make up the complete story.

From person to character

In Harley quinn Tarin has had to face a frenzied and “crazy” animated female character. Nothing to do with what it means to represent a person of flesh and blood: “In the world of cartoons, you have to know how to maintain your energy level constantly, and it is not easy at all. Our work is very physical, and in the case of Harley he had to be constantly with all his senses alert to capture his gestures and expressions ”. Regarding the dubbing challenge for the dubbing actress, the most complicated thing came through the indecision of her character, who rethinks her sentences several times while saying them: “There are many changes of meaning in a single sentence, no I can get lost for a moment, while he says things hastily, he comes up with new ones and is constantly changing ”. Along with her acting skills, she has been able to adapt to the rhythm of the young villain, who takes the leading role in a story about feminism, sisterhood and overcoming toxic relationships surrounded by “a lot of humor and a lot of blood”, with an adult tinge that gives credibility to the story.

When the project was presented to him, he went to do the casting without having any idea what he was facing: “I never know what I’m going to do when I go to work, they call me to a studio and I do whatever I want. Sometimes he plays a take by a child, other times a line about a character in distress, single shots… ”. However, in this case, she fit in perfectly with Harley, signed a confidentiality contract and got down to work for several months, during which she says she has learned more than ever, both with Harley and about her: “It’s the series that It has taught me more lessons, it is also very inclusive and gives an image of Harley that has hardly been visible until now ”. Tarín was only able to know a little about the context that surrounded the DC villain in order to contextualize her work, but outside of that, she was only aware of the story through her sentences.

With physical, interpretive and mental work, he would lock himself up with his colleagues in the studio in batches of up to six and a half hours: “In the end you end up becoming a bit unhinged, you end up highlighting the most minimal comments of each series, from the looks of the characters to issues related to the set and the setting. We record professionally but sometimes it is important to have a jockeying component ”. For Tarín, Harley’s challenge lay in her dynamism and energy, although she clarifies that it has not been the most difficult job she has faced: “My voice is from 0 to 50 years old, I also do children up to 14 years old. Although for me the biggest challenge is to make a mature, strong and independent woman, it means changing the register. I like doing young and charismatic more ”.

The jump to the screen

Tarín began studying dramatic art at ESAT but in the 3rd year he abandoned those studies and began to dedicate himself entirely to dubbing. His interest in this profession began when he was about 15 or 16 years old, when he discovered that world thanks to the actress Nina romero, who has given voice to mythical animation characters such as Misty from Pokemon and the protagonist of Doremi, among more than 100 characters. Together with Romero he discovered the potential of his voice and he could only receive lessons from his hand at the Valencian academy AC Estudis (renamed today as Black noise), where he was able to learn everything he knows thanks to the references he had from the rest of the actors and actresses in the “room”, calls in which the actors recorded and the students could accompany them in the interpretation process from within.

Today the voice actress works in the same academy where she learned everything as a teacher, but always without forgetting how she has gotten to where she is now. His first offers were similar to that of anyone who enters the world of dubbing: “When you start in this world you start working with environments, for example giving voice to Waitress 1 or Secretary 2… From there new opportunities emerge. The good thing is always wanting to improve, adapting to each character and situation ”. In this process, from the school itself, she was recommended to work on new projects, among which were the Turkish series, which represented a definite boom for her professional career. It was there when he “met” the actress Cansu Dere, to whom would I give voice to Sulla, Mother and Infidel the latter being one of the most successful series on Antena 3. He has also worked on dubbing in Valencian, giving voice to Anne hattaway, Cameron Diaz Y Jennifer Lopez in various movies.