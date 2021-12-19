Guy Pearce joins Kate Winslet in ‘Mare of Easttown’

Ten years after succeeding together in the miniseries ‘Mildred Pierce’, both interpreters will meet again in an HBO production.

Mare of Easttown, one of the next series included in our list of the most anticipated of 2021, has just raised its level of hype. And this is because it has recently been known that the actor Guy pearce (Jack irish) joins the cast of this series of Hbo starring Kate winslet. The signing has been made public at the same time as the definitive announcement of the premiere date: next April 19.

It will be then when we see on HBO Spain these two well-known interpreters working together again. It will be ten years after doing it in the miniseries Mildred Pierce, also from HBO. In it they played a marriage marked by tragedy and involved in a flawed love triangle with her daughter (Evan Rachel Wood). So the miniseries created and directed by Todd Haynes (Carol) served them both to win each Emmy and a Golden Globe for Kate Winslet.

In fact, Guy Pearce made the cast of Mare of Easttown replacing Ben miles (The Crown) who, after the delays caused by the pandemic, had to abandon the project due to scheduling problems. In Mare of Easttown, Guy Pearce plays Richard ryan, a writing teacher who lives in the shadow of what he once was, when he won a great national prize for literature.

Mare of Easttown is a limited series in which Kate Winslet plays Mare sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective whose life is turned upside down when she has to investigate a heinous local crime. A criminal fiction created by Brad Inglesby (The Way Back) and directed by Craig zobel (The Leftovers). The series, in which Kate Winslet will be the total star, can be seen, as we mentioned, from April 19 on HBO Spain. For now, the chain has only released this teaser:

Thus, Guy Pearce joins an already interesting cast, beyond the stellar presence of Kate Winslet. With them, Mare of Easttown count on the actresses Julianne Nicholson (The vivitant), Jean Smart (Watchmen), Cailee spaeny (Devs) Y Angourie Rice (Seduction). As well as with the actors Evan peters (Pose), David denman (The Office) Y Neal huff (Falling Water).