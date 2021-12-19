Great price drop! E-Town electric scooter for only € 269

This E-Town E2 is a model with 250W motor of power that is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 25km / h and that is equipped with wheels of 8.5 inch that allow you to carry out all kinds of tours with great comfort. Despite its lightness, since it only weighs 12 kg, it has a very robust chassis that supports a load of up to 120 kilograms.

The truth is that for years it has been one of the means of transportation most demanded by all those who want to avoid the large crowds of public transport, heavy traffic jams and the loss of time in their daily trips.

The measurements of this scooter are 115x43x106 cm, although it is a folding model that we can fold in just a few seconds to store or transport it easily. Once folded, its measurements are reduced to 108x43x48 cm. A model that allows you to choose between three driving modes or speeds depending on the type of route that we are going to make and that has a large capacity battery that we can fully recharge in about 3 or 4 hours.

On the handlebar of this E-Town E2 EVO scooter we find a screen where we can view the trip data, distance traveled, speed, driving mode or remaining range. Its equipment is completed by a double brake system, front and rear fenders and kickstand to be able to park the scooter.

E-Town E2 EVO electric scooter very lowered

If so far it seems an interesting model for its great features and equipment, with the offer available at the moment in Worten it becomes even more irresistible. And it is that it is a scooter whose official or recommended sale price is 370.72 euros and that has now been reduced to 269 euros. That is, we can benefit right now from a discount of nothing more and nothing less than 101 euros. Yes, that is the amount that we will have to pay less if we order while the offer lasts. A price that makes it one of the best scooters for less than 350 euros.

As if that were not enough, the offer includes the Free shipping, so there will be no surprise at the time of finalizing the order, since it is about the final price. The delivery time offered by Worten is between 3 and 6 days, so if you want it to be your gift from Santa Claus, you should order as soon as possible so that it arrives on time.