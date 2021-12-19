Great performance of Gavi in ​​the triumph of Barcelona against Elche

Barcelona, ​​Spain. A 17-year-old player took the potatoes out of the fire for him Barcelona being the key piece in the triumph (3-2) against Elche in a match corresponding to matchday 18 of The league Spanish.

Pablo Páez Gavira ‘Gavi’, confirmed in the Camp Nou who is chosen to lead the new era of Barcelona announced by

Xavi

Hernández, who suffered once again to add a victory that, by game and result, seemed to have at the end of the first half.

Barcelona leading 2-0 at halftime after having probably the best 45 minutes of the season. And he did it hand in hand with talented young players and very hungry for triumph such as Gavi, Ez Abde or Jutglà, who made his debut as a starter being the benchmark forward of the Catalan team.

Jutglà would be annulled for offside the 1-0 after 2 minutes of the game, but he would open the scoring at 16 ‘after heading from the near post a corner sent by the French Dembélé.

Three minutes later would arrive the great goal of crack signed by Gavi, who, at the head of the Barça team, appeared punctual in all the crucial actions of the match.

“Gavi, Gavi, Gavi!” the Camp Nou stands roared

Barcelona he continued to dominate a timid Elche who defended himself as best he could.

Half time came and it seemed that the second half would unleash the win for the Catalan team, but everything changed.

In just two minutes, the Elche tied the game. First ‘Tete’ Morente shot Ter Stegen in a counter (62 ‘) and, on the next play, Morente himself crossed from the right so that Pere Milla, who had just entered the field, headed in the plate and absolutely alone to do the 2-2.

But when everything seemed already lost, Gavi He would arrive again to combine with Dembélé and give the ball to Nico over the baseline to score 3-2 and unleash the madness of a Camp Nou orphan of idols. “Gavi, Gavi, Gavi!” the stands roared, and Xavi was finally able to breathe easy.