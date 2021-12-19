Google TV offers 300 free channels to its users | Google NNDC | WORLD

There is no doubt that streaming services took over homes and it is strange that a person does not have any of these to watch series or movies.

Most are paid, so there are still those who cannot access exclusive content from each service.

Is that Google tv joined with Pluto TV to offer 300 free channels to its users and is working on its renewal.

Now people can access using Google tv and in the “Live” tabs you can see channels and in “For You”, recommendations.

This new option is presented as a rival of the giant of Netflix, as it will have a wide catalog.

It should be noted that Google tv It was launched on May 20, 2010 and with its operating system it converts normal televisions into Smart TVs.

