Goodbye Shiloh! Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara join forces against violence against women

Zahara’s story is one of the most moving that celebrities have starred in, as she is one of the adoptive daughters of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, as the young woman was born in Ethiopia.

On several occasions she has been the protagonist of “Maleficent”, who has shared that the 16-year-old has a very strong personality, and defined her as “an extraordinary African woman.”

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker