Golden Globes 2022: Look at the streaming platforms where you can see the nominated titles

After the Hollywood International Press Association (HFPA) announced the productions nominated for the Golden Globes 2022, film and television fans are looking for alternatives to see them.

Fortunately, in the age of streaming services, more than one title is available on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney +, among other platforms. A whole window for interested users to have the possibility of “marathoning” with series or tapes that they nominate.

Scheduled for January 9, the 2022 Golden Globes still do not have a channel to broadcast on, since, as recalled, the NBC network announced last May that it will not broadcast the gala due to allegations of malpractice about the HFPA.

Next, we show you on which streaming platforms you can watch the series and movies that aspire for an award in the so-called Golden Globes.

Golden Globes 2022: Where to see the nominated titles?

Netflix

– “The power of the dog”

Best Drama Movie, Best Actor in a Drama Movie (Benedict Cumberbatch), Best Supporting Actor in any Movie (Kodi Smit-McPhee), Best Supporting Actress in any Movie (Kristen Dunst), Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Score original.

– “Don’t Look Up” (premiere: December 24)

Best musical or comedy film, Best actor in a musical or comedy film (Leonardo Di Caprio), Best actress in a musical or comedy film (Jennifer Lawrence), Best Director and Best Screenplay.

– “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!”

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical and

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Andrew Garfield).

– “The Lost Daughter”

Best Actress in a Drama Movie (Olivia Coldman).

– “Passing”

Best Supporting Actress in any movie (Ruth Negga).

– “The hand of God”

Best Foreign Language Film.

– “Lupine”

Best Drama Series and Best Actor in a Drama Series (Omar Sy).

– “Pose”

Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series (Billy Porter) and Best Actress in a Drama Series (Mj Rodríguez).

– “The squid game”

Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series (Lee Jung-jae), and Best Supporting Actor (Oh Yeong-su).

– “Maid”

Best Limited Series or Movie Made for Television, Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television (Margaret Qualley) and Best Supporting Actress (Andie MacDowell).

– “Halston”

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television (Ewan McGregor).

– “The Serpent”

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television (Tahar Rahim).

HBO Max

– “Dune”

Best drama film, best direction and best original score.

– “Succession”

Best Drama Series, Best Actor in a Drama Series (Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong), Best Supporting Actor (Kieran Culkin) and Best Supporting Actress (Sarah Snook).

– “Hacks”

Best Comedy Series and Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart).

– “Mare of Easttown”

Best Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (Kate Winslet).

– “In Treatment”

Best Actress in a Drama Series (Uzo Aduba).

– “Insecure”

Best Actress in a Comedy Series (Issa Rae).

– “Scenes From a Marriage”

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television (Oscar Isaac) and Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television (Jessica Chastain).

– “White Lotus”

Best Supporting Actress (Jennifer Coolidge).

Disney +

– “Cruella”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy (Emma Stone).

– “Encanto” (premiere: December 24)

Best animated film and best original score.

– “Raya and the last dragon”

Best animated film.

– “Luca”

Best animated film.

– “WandaVision”

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television (Paul Bettany) and Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for Television (Elizabeth Olsen).

Apple TV +

– “The Morning Show”

Best Drama Series, Best Actress in a Drama Series (Jennifer Aniston), and Best Supporting Actor (Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass).

– “Ted Lasso”

Best Comedy Series and Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Jason Sudeikis), Best Supporting Actor (Brett Goldstein) and Best Supporting Actress (Hannah Waddingham).

