George Clooney’s doppelganger dislodged Guido Kaczka: “The big scam”
December 19, 2021 11:51
Thus, on several occasions he is able to recognize in an instant who the participant in the study is most like. Although other times he starts by asking for different options until he gets it right. It is then that The driver was surprised by actor George Clooney’s doppelganger and then Paired it with Brad Pitt’s double which had also been presented.
“You are the head of The Incredibles? ” I ask Guido Kaczka, in reference to the animated film, but the participant expressed again that no. Then, he claimed that he was the leading actor in “The Perfect Storm” and the host expressed “It’s George Clooney! Look ”, as they compared it to a photo of the celebrity.
Immediately, Kaczka announced “There’s Brad Pitt and George Clooney, you know what they’re doing? The big scam “, mentioning the renowned film where both actors participated. At the presenter’s request, both participants greeted each other and then he remarked “I got when the two of them are together at the Bellagio hotel in Las Vegas.”
On the other hand, in the study there was also the double of Juana Viale, the granddaughter of Mirtha Legrand and current host of her grandmother’s program while she replaces her. A) Yes, Guido Kaczka stated “Juana Viale greets with Brad Pitt. Look at the guest who hit. Tell me about a table, they greet each other at the door of similarities ”.
