George Clooney turns down $ 35 million one-day job

Yes, you read that correctly: 35 million dollars for a single day’s work, is what actor George Clooney has said no to.

It can be safely assumed that most people would not turn down the opportunity to participate in airline commercials or television spots, earning $ 35 million in a single day. But the veteran actor George ClooneyOscar winner is not like other people.

What really happened?

Clooney admitted that, after consulting or evaluating it with his wife Amal clooney, prestigious human rights lawyer born in the LebanonFaced with the proposal to receive a seven-figure salary for a single day job, Clooney said in an interview with the British newspaper The Guardian:

‘Well, they offered me $ 35 million to work one day on airline spots, but I spoke to Amal and we don’t think it’s worth it … I thought if you need to lose a minute of sleep over this, it’s not worth it.‘. Clooney It did not specify which country the rejected airline belonged to or when the proposal was rejected.

The actor is not new to television commercials.

Appeared in an advertisement for Nespresso worth 40 million dollars, and also participated in a commercial of his company of tequila Casamigos, which sold for about $ 1 billion four years ago.

The next project of Clooney places it on both sides of the camera. He directed and produced the new film ‘The Gentle Bar‘, for Netflix, but it did not appear in it. He also starred with Julia Roberts in the romantic comedy ‘Tickets to Heaven‘, which will premiere on October 22, 2022, under the direction of Ol Parker.

On the other hand Clooney will shoot a movie for Manzana TV with Brad Pitt in the UK next summer; Details for the tape have yet to be announced. But nevertheless, Clooney revealed to The Guardian that when he turns 60, he talks a lot with his wife about his presence on the big and small screens.

Clooney claims that he can still play well and most like what he does. But you have to make sure you don’t do or say stupid things. So the key is to make sure live your life with your head. The actor points out that if he blindly accepted 99% of the jobs offered to him, he would surely lose more than he would actually earn. The maturity It seems to suit the veteran actor very well.