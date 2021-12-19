Genshin Impact: redeem the codes for free for this Saturday, December 18

Genshin Impact gift free codes to all its players, who can redeem various prizes during this Dec. 18. All these rewards are the Protogems, virtual currencies of the play that are used to purchase items or features for your characters.

In addition, players will be able to advance in the event “Sango File: The Warrior Dog”, which has been available from the past. December 15 Until next January 4, when you can get the weapons Celestial Wings, Flash in the dark and other items.

Let us remember that this Action RPG video game Is available in Android, ios, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.

Genshin Impact, the game that continues to make history

Genshin Impact is a delivery that was released in September 2020 on the platforms Android, ios, Pc Y Playstation 4. The popular game was developed by the company miHoyo, who knew how to turn a Free to Play title into one of the preferred installments of this time of pandemic.

East videogame It is set in a land called Teyvat, which is ruled by the gods called “Archons”, who deliver visions to certain chosen ones, which allow the players that have diverse abilities, with which they will discover all the secrets of the delivery.

These are the free Genshin Impact codes for today, December 18:

GENSHINGIFT

WLM5WHG31498

6YZMNG00S122

GGVPW4BEFB91

9PH0NVNLL5TH

UE4X5FV4KMP1

47G0U6V6UE6U

B9QNUKHFW355

How to get Genshin Impact daily codes?

To obtain and redeem the free codes from Genshin Impact of this December 18, the player you must perform the following steps:

Obtain Adventure Rank 10.

After that, the player must enter the Genshin Impact official website .

. Login with myHoyo account.

Write the available codes.

Then you have to open the game and go to the Paimón menu to see the rewards in the mail section.

If the player has not yet reached that level, they have to continue to gain experience in the delivery.