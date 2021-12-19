General Motors began delivering the new GMC Hummer EV pickup to its customers

After a long time of waiting, The first GMC HUMMER EV 2022 trucks will begin to be delivered to their owners. The manufacturer’s first electric pickup is about to hit the streets of the United States.

This revolutionary supertruck GMC represents the first of many consumer vehicles based on Ultium to be produced as part of the vision of General Motors (GM) for an all-electric future.

“We brought this truck to market with speed and agility and brought GM one step closer to an all-electric future,” GM President Mark Reuss said in a news release. “With our platform Ultium As the basis for a wide range of applications, GMC HUMMER EV offers our customers the latest in capacity and performance. “

The design of the GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 It features an Interstellar White exterior, a unique Lunar Horizon interior and is powered by GM’s new Ultium Platform. Its breakthrough capability delivers GM-estimated power output of up to 1,000 horsepower and 11,500 pound-feet of torque.

The all-new 2022 GMC Hummer EV has an MSRP of $ 110,2951 and It has features such as:

– 4 Wheel Steer with CrabWalk: Allows the rear and front wheels to turn at the same angle at low speeds, allowing diagonal movement of the vehicle, for even greater maneuverability over challenging terrain.

– Adaptive air suspension with extraction mode: Allows the suspension height to be raised approximately 6 inches (149mm) to help the GMC HUMMER EV navigate extreme off-road situations such as clearing rocks or fording water.

– Watts to Freedom: a driver-selectable experience that unlocks the full throttle capability of the EV powertrain, including GM-estimated 0-60 mph performance in approximately 3 seconds.

– Super Cruise: a driver assistance feature that offers hands-free driving on over 200,000 miles of enabled roads and a new automatic lane change feature, where the system can determine when a lane change is optimal and initiate the maneuver while following protocols Signaling.

***

It may interest you:

Hyundai Ioniq 5: Hyundai surprises with electric car under $ 40,000

Electrica Sierra Denali: GMC shares the video of its third electric vehicle that will arrive in 2024