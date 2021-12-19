Free! Epic Games Store gives you a great action game for 24 hours

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

The rumors turned out to be true, so the Epic Games Store is giving away a different title every day to close 2021 with a flourish. Thanks to this, players were already able to get copies of Shenmue III Y Neon Abyss.

The good news is that the gifting season is not over yet, so go to the store and claim another free game. This time it’s about Remnant: From the AshesA title from Gunfire Games and Perfect World Entertainment that left gamers satisfied after its debut in 2019.

Getting it is very simple, because you only have to follow the following steps to add a copy of the game to your Epic Games Store account. Just remember that it will be available until 10:00 AM, Mexico City time, tomorrow.

How to get Remnant: From the Ashes free?

Visit this link to go to the page of Remnant: From the Asheson the Epic Games Store

Click the Get button on the right side of the screen

A screen will appear with the purchase information

Press Place order to complete the process

What is it Remnant: From the Ashes?

In case you don’t know Remnant: From the Ashes is a game with elements of action and survival in the third person. It offers you an adventure in a post-apocalyptic world where you will have to face hordes of deadly creatures that will not hesitate to annihilate you.

The situation is worse than it seems, as humanity is close to extinction and various forces of evil, coming from another dimension, are doing their thing. So your mission will be to investigate the origin of this invasion and find a way to preserve the legacy of humanity.

“As a survivor of humanity, you will embark on an adventure alone or in the company of groups of up to 3 players to face hordes of deadly enemies and terrifying final bosses, in order to reconquer and rebuild what humanity has already lost. ”Says his description.

