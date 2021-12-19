Flamenco is lived in Barcelona

In the quiet Vallirana street, next to the small and neat Plaza Sant Joaquim, hides one of the best kept secrets of Barcelona: a flamenco tablao alien to tourism that usually colonizes these environments in Barcelona. A flamenco academy through which Katy Perry, the Metallica or the synchronized swimming team has passed that at the 2012 Games hung the silver medal with the help of Flora Albaicín, soul, brain and heart of the school that leads her name and that next year it will be active for 60 years, being the oldest active flamenco dance academy in the world.

Its story begins in 1962, when the legendary bailaora

Florentina Casado, known as Flora Albaicín, leaves the stage to dedicate herself to teaching. The one who would be considered “the best flamenco teacher in the world” by the dance critic Sebastián Gasch had shone for years on the national and international stages along with dancers of the stature of Roberto Iglesias and Antonio Ruiz Soler, one of the most important names in Spanish dance, whose 100th anniversary is being celebrated this year.

Katy Perry, Metallica or the 2012 synchronized swimming selection have passed through the academy

The career of this Granada-born woman started when she was little, and at eight she was already part of a children’s company. Disciple of great masters such as Frasquillo or el Estampío, sponsored by Antonio Mairena, her dance projected her to the stages of Madrid and Barcelona and, in the 1950s, she made the leap to Europe and America together with Antonio the dancer, considered the best bailaor of history.

“Do you know, girl, who is your mother?” This question covers the childhood of Flora, daughter, teacher and soul of the school since 1998. She grew up under the protection of a mother who introduced her to the secret of dance since she was little. A protective wing as large as it is heavy, under which it would not have been strange for it to succumb. But Flora has inherited from her mother, in addition to the name, the “force of twenty horses” that Roberto Iglesias spoke of when he was his dance partner.

Flora grew up under the protection of a mother who, since she was little, introduced her to the secret of dance

If Flora mother appeared before the public at the age of four, the daughter did so at the age of five, dancing at the Palau de la Música on the first evening that the modernist auditorium devoted entirely to flamenco. Soon he began to give classes to the girls of the school while he was training at the Liceo Conservatory in Barcelona, ​​some studies he completed in Alcalá de Henares, where he trained in Dance Medicine.



“My mission is to spread true flamenco,” says Flora Albaicín, “to contribute my grain of sand to that feeling, to make it reach the people.” It is impossible when speaking with Flora not to perceive this apostolic will to defend the roots of the dance. His voice, his gestures, his gaze are charged with tension mixed with pride, with a faith that has given him both successes and confrontations. Flora does not take prisoners, but neither does she close any doors. This is the only way to explain her numerous collaborations as a bailaora, the fame that the school has and that attracts students from all over the world.

Throughout his career he has collaborated with artists, dance and music professionals from all over the planet, projecting flamenco and making it the protagonist. She did this in one of the Christmas advertisements for the Freixenet cava, considered by the brand itself as the most successful along with the commercial directed by Martin Scorsese, or becoming the image of Canal Sur or the Osborne brand.

There are hardly any material memories of that first school, which was announced in April 1962 in the pages of this same newspaper, originally located at 334 Consell de Cent street, “between via Layetana and Lauria” (nowadays Roger de Llúria ) read the ad. What has been maintained is a learning method that systematized the essential movements of flamenco.

The bailaora settled in Barcelona and, from then until her death in 1998, devoted herself to teaching, although she never completely left the stage, especially highlighting her return in 1967 to represent the Romance of black sorrow in the Carmen Amaya caves, in Montjuïc, renewing her admiration for Lorca, whose family expressly authorized the danced version of the work. In the sixties, Barcelona acted as a pole of attraction for the entire cultural world, including flamenco. The birthplace of Carmen Amaya hosted numerous tablaos, and flamenco was celebrated by the people of Barcelona.

In that environment, the school took root and, in 1972, it moved to a new premises on Vallirana street designed specifically for teaching dance. The small patio Banderas, as Antonio Mairena nicknamed it, became the home of the academy from then until today. Considered one of the best venues in the world for teaching flamenco, its tables have been the object of scientific study on more than one occasion to investigate both the physical and emotional effects of flamenco.

It was in this tablao, built under the supervision of Flora mother, where the athletes of the Spanish Olympic synchronized swimming team trained for two years on their way to winning silver in 2012. Flora daughter not only prepared the gymnasts during the two Years before the competition, he also participated in the elaboration of the choreography and the music that accompanied the routine, a tapping by Flora herself without any accompaniment. Simple and pure, as she wants to be herself.

Here they learned the soleá and the seguiriya, making flamenco art known to the whole planet without giving up their roots. A mixture of this, dance and high-level sports – it could be said that a contradiction, since it is difficult to universalize an idea without emptying it of content -, which draws better than any explanation the spirit of Flora hija to spread her art and perpetuate it through generations, just as he saw it done at home. “In our culture the child is hanging from the chest, and sees everything, and listens, and transmits,” he explains, and insists on the importance of children participating in the whole process, “of joy, of sorrow, but especially singing and dancing ”, because in this way“ a motor of the family and of culture becomes new ”.

It is difficult to find someone more dedicated than Flora in defending and promoting flamenco. And at the same time, hearing her speak with such vehemence about dance, it is easy to understand why she is teaching it just as her mother did before, from whom she inherited her profession and passion. “When you love something you do it to death because that is precisely what will make it immortal.”