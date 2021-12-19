Fight of Julio César Chávez Jr vs Zegarra LIVE. Box TODAY function

Julio César Chávez Jr won! Without the judges’ cards being released, the Son of the Legend defeated David Zegarra in a match of meager quality.

Round 10. Chávez ended up imposing conditions and he will take a low-quality fight, in which his quality does not give one to think that he can go for the great fights again.

Round 9. Zegarra does not offer anything and Chávez takes the opportunity to show off. The Mexican gave his best round against an opponent without legs or resources. Only in this way did the encounter change.

Round 8. Chávez did well this time, although he had to keep up for the three minutes. What he does is enough to tip a poor quality fight.

Round 7. To forget! Chávez Jr. and Zegarra put the assistants to sleep. Just because it was a little later, the Mexican took him, but he still does not give himself something to move.

Round 6. Finally Chávez Jr. reacts, who in the exchange of blows put a greater amount in the face of the Peruvian, who begins to show signs of exhaustion.

Round 5. Another bland episode in which Chávez could have looked slightly better. The fight is heading to the cards for two boxers who don’t offer much in Culiacan. There is no interesting hit and the public begins to get impatient.

Round 4. The two attempted to strike, although most of their shipments went to the opponent’s guard. The Mexican insists, but there is no way he will find a good shot yet.

Round 3. Chávez Jr. cannot show an interesting boxing and has to resort to hugs to try to stop the Peruvian, who once again looked good. His father asks him to move his body and pull down.

Round 2. Zegarra released more blows, although he could not shake the Mexican in another episode in which a cool head prevailed. Chávez tries to impose conditions, but he looks tough.

Round 1. Chávez Jr. was encouraged to go to the front, although he could not connect any interesting blows. Few emotions in the first three minutes.

It should be remembered that the fight was agreed to 10 rounds and at 85 kilos.

Julio César Chávez Jr. steps into the ring with the song of El Sinaloense in the background

Previous information

Six months after he put up one of his most disturbing fights in the loss to Anderson Silva, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. will return to the ring to face the Peruvian David zegarra, in a fight with which he will seek to relaunch his career.

After being taken to an addiction treatment clinic, Julito will try to show that he has really changed and that he will put his career seriously, so chose an opponent of little name, although with an interesting record of 34 won and six lost fights.

Where will the fight be?

The Palenque of the Culiacán Livestock Fair It will host the return of Junior, who comes from being humiliated by Silva in the same function in which Chávez Sr. promised was the last, in mid-June.