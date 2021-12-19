‘Fast & Furious 9’: Who is Cardi B in the saga and why we will see her again in ‘Fast & Furious 10’ – Movie News

The rapper has made her debut in the franchise in the ninth installment, but her character has long been part of the mythology of ‘At full throttle’.

The story of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his Family is two installments away from coming to an end with the theatrical release of Fast & furious 9. The ninth film in the saga At full throttle, directed by Justin Lin, has confronted the protagonist with his mysterious brother Jakob (John Cena), but it has also served to introduce more new characters. It is the case of Leysa, who is played by Cardi B. But who is this character and why will we see him again in Fast & furious 10?

When the rapper’s signing for the franchise was announced, her role was kept a secret. The fans, at the time, only knew that it was someone who was involved in previous episodes of the saga, but who had not yet appeared on screen. “She’s been around for a long time and this is the first time we’ve seen her. So I’m really excited to explore that.”, Cardi B told about her character.

With the premiere of Fast & furious 9 Leysa has been found to be a old friend of Dominic Toretto and sister of Cara Mirtha (Mirtha Michelle). It is also assumed that they met at some point during the protagonist’s stay at the Dominican Republic. In the ninth film, Vin Diesel’s character is arrested by the Interpol, but when the agents remove their masks it is discovered that under one of them is Leysa, who leads a female paramilitary group. The latter reveals to the protagonist that she is working for Queenie shaw (Helen Mirren). Thanks to your help, Dominic Toretto is able to escape.

Fast & furious 9 It won’t be the last time we see Cardi B in the franchise. Diesel himself has confirmed that he will return in Fast & furious 10, the penultimate chapter of the saga before finally ending in Fast & Furious 11. Both will be directed by Justin lin. And why will the rapper repeat? Easy: Your character will evolve in the remainder of the saga. “We are very excited for his character to evolve and expand towards the end.”, said the actor in ET. From his words, it seems that he will also return in Fast & furious 11.

Fast & furious 9 It has become the best premiere of the pandemic and it has already been raised more than 503 million dollars Worldwide. Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Nathalie Emmanuel, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson and Charlize Theron return in this installment. On these lines, do not miss the trailer.

