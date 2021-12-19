Fandango Recalls How He Ruined His First Time With The Rock

With each year that has passed less time has The Rock had to dedicate to WWE. We are no longer talking about fighting but about making an appearance or even a backstage visit. But a few years ago Fandango had the opportunity to meet him behind the scenes. Although it was not as good an experience as I would have liked.

The now fighter of the NWA and the independent circuit, known as Dirty Dango, recently knew an interview with Chris Van Vliet in which he was remembering in several places his years in the McMahon company. And she revealed her confusion upon meeting Dwayne Johnson and how she “ruined” the moment..

► Fandango’s first time with The Rock

“He came up to me on TV and said, ‘Hey, what’s your name?’ ‘Curt, sir, how are you?’ ‘No, your name’. ‘Curt, how are you?’ Idiot, I was wondering about my character. ‘Oh, Fandango’. I messed it all up. It was great to hear him say that.

But despite what happened then Fandango believes that it was great to have the opportunity to meet La Roca.

“It’s difficult because when you’re in mid-cartel land with all your other friends and you start to get a little attention, nobody really gets mad at you; I don’t mean to say there was annoyance with me but when you’re not fucking on TV, nobody cares. And when you get good words from your The Rock matches and a WrestleMania match, that’s when people start whispering and people get weird backstage. It was great to hear him say that and I was a huge fan of Dwayne«.