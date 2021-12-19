Expensive tennis hunter got this surprise in the Aguascalientes shopping center

The expensive tennis shoes have become a category that does not disappoint either in design or in offer that has been able to consolidate successfully in that market.

This tremendous demand for high-cost footwear in Mexico is a symptom of the activity in the luxury industry that has been registered in the country.

The design brands that have joined the high-cost tennis maquila have further consolidated the offer of these products in the country.

A hunter of expensive tennis He evidenced an interesting phenomenon in a commercial center in Aguascalientes, when he discovered the large amount of high-cost footwear in that place.

Throughout a video in TikTok, the high-end tennis reseller revealed the enormous number of expensive shoes that consumers wear in the state and demonstrated the role these products play today.

This trend of showing high value fashion garments is part of the great demand in Mexico for luxury products and the development that this industry has had in the Mexican market.

High cost tennis, a key product in the market

High-cost tennis shoes have a series of figures that are to attract attention. For example, Nike is the leading brand in the segment of this footwear and the brand added sales in 2020 of 28 billion dollars, based on a worldwide projection of Statista.

Along with this figure there is another in which it is noted that the luxury footwear segment will add revenue of more than 35 billion dollars for this 2021. Both figures are the antecedent to understand why an expensive tennis hunter is

A high-cost tennis shoe is undoubtedly a tremendously valuable product and not only that, a clothing trend that has consolidated in the Mexican market, due to the appreciation that the consumer makes of said product.

The Italian is a famous reseller of high-cost footwear through social networks and one of its most popular contents is discovering expensive tennis in common places such as Plaza Altaria in Aguascalientes.

There he showed from his Balenciaga speed of 22 thousand pesos, going through about J1Mid Igloo of 4 thousand 500 pesos; some Nike Blazer Low of 2,299 pesos; Yeezy bred of 10 thousand pesos; J1 Mid shadow of 4,800 pesos; as well as some Yeezy 700 of a value of 11 thousand 500 pesos.

“In Aguascalientes the truth is that we have good pairs,” concludes the TikTok user in his video, which is a great example of the value that the luxury footwear market has on the Mexican consumer.

@ elitaliano24aguascalientes on top of the world gentlemen, btw the best bottom track of 2021 ## aguascalientes ## tennis

