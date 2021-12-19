Exatlón México: This team will win thousands of dollars on Christmas week

According to information from the YouTube channel ‘Analista TV’, the three teams from Exatlón México will compete for cash during Christmas week.

The same source ensures that the Conquerors are unstoppable and that in real time they defeated the Guardians and the Legends.

It was revealed that the 10 members of the blue team made good money for winning the Triangle Duel.

The Guardians won a few days ago and the TV Azteca production will allow them to see their relatives on Christmas Eve.

At first it was believed that only Nataly Gutiérrez could see a loved one, but later it was learned that the award was won as a team, so the relatives of the other members of the red team will also travel to the Dominican Republic.

This team will win thousands of dollars on Christmas week

Pathfinders will not be able to see their loved ones on these dates; however, they will be able to spend the money they have accumulated when the popular reality show hosted by Antonio Rosique ends.

The blues have dominated the reds this season, which did not happen in the previous four editions.

The Guardians are going through a bad time, losing consecutively to Alan Mendoza, Maura Martínez and Jahir Ocampo. That’s not all, it is said that tonight we will see the departure of Emilio Rodríguez and that next week Nataly Gutiérrez will leave.

As if that were not enough, the Conquerors have also starred in great duels against the Legends.

In this last team are Aristeo Cázares, Heliud Pulido, Patricio Araujo, Keno Martell, Doris del Moral, Jazmín Hernández, Pamela Verdirame and Cecilia Álvarez.

