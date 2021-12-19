Exatlón México: Finally good news for the Guardians, especially for Nataly

The Exatlon Mexico It is awarding prizes for its better and better contestants, this time it is already known which team was the one that won the right to visit their relatives during these Christmas seasons.

The Pathfinders felt humiliated since apparently the team that won the circuit to visit their relatives were the Guardians.

This would be good news, especially for Nataly Gutiérrez who would have already asked to leave the program is that she will finally see her daughter, whom she has missed a lot and her absence would have had an influence for the Dynamite Mom to lower her level.

This is how the Guardians won the circuit to see their relatives

This is good news for the Guardians who have had a terrible and very sad few weeks, let’s remember that Jahir Ocampo had to leave the Exatlon Mexico Due to an injury to his shoulder, in fact Lieutenant Tiburon has already undergone a successful operation.

To that was added the injury that Paulina had during the Elimination Duel where Maura was eliminated last Sunday; Bengala had to leave the circuit as he suffered a severe blow to his elbow.

According to the leaked information, the eliminated next Sunday will be Emilio, Spartacus has fallen to the liking of both the Pathfinders and his own team.

Emilio strongly scolded Paulina and Marcela, as he told them that they did not take competitions seriously. Spartacus wanted to take on the leadership role within the Guardians but it only caused fights and division in his team.

Now with the circuit and the award to see which team will see their relatives, what is known is that it was quite close, since both Pathfinders and Guardians they will give everything to be able to see their loved ones on these dates. The Reds will be the winners.

This means a balm of relief for Nataly since she and her daughter Ámbar miss each other too much. Passing this circuit it will be seen if Mommy Dynamite continues with the idea of ​​leaving the program or it will be a serum to return stronger and compete until reaching the end of the Exatlón Mexico.

The Guardians They will have to make the most of their stay with their loved ones to return and compete at the height of the Exatlón Mexico, as the last few weeks have been very tough for the Reds.

Elimination Sunday will be at 7:30 a.m. on December 19, there it will be seen if Emilio leaves the Exatlon Mexico or will it be another man of the Guardians or Pathfinders.

