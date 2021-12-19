Exatlón México: Finally good news for the Guardians, especially for Nataly

The Exatlon Mexico It is awarding prizes for its better and better contestants, this time it is already known which team was the one that won the right to visit their relatives during these Christmas seasons.

The Pathfinders felt humiliated since apparently the team that won the circuit to visit their relatives were the Guardians.

.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker