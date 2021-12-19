Exatlón México: Filtering the name of the NEW ELIMINATED in real time

In a few hours, chapter 89 of the fifth season of the Exatlon Mexico and we will know who will be the next athlete to leave the beaches of the Dominican Republic.

According to the spoiler accounts, the Guardians will lose to the Conquerors in the Battle for Survival, so three of their members will go to the Elimination Duel.

.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker