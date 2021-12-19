Exatlón México: Filtering the name of the NEW ELIMINATED in real time

In a few hours, chapter 89 of the fifth season of the Exatlon Mexico and we will know who will be the next athlete to leave the beaches of the Dominican Republic.

According to the spoiler accounts, the Guardians will lose to the Conquerors in the Battle for Survival, so three of their members will go to the Elimination Duel.

In social networks they assure that Emilio Rodríguez will be the next to leave the popular reality show on TV Azteca.

The functional trainer is one of the participants that has generated the most controversy, so he could lower the rating of the program with his departure.

Fans believe that the Guardians are the worst of the story, that they cannot be compared to the Famous or the Titans, who wore the red uniform in the four previous seasons of the show hosted by Antonio Rosique. And it is that in previous weeks they lost Maura Martínez and Jahir Ocampo.

A woman from the Guardians will leave the Exatlón México

According to the information from ‘Keyla, the Queen of Spoilers’, the Guardians will lose a woman in Week 19 of Exatlón México.

Nataly Gutiérrez would lose the Elimination Duel on Sunday, December 26, 2022 against her teammates Marcela Pérez and Paulina Martínez.

The basketball player from Guadalajara declared that she does not feel well physically or mentally. In fact, a few days ago he said that he felt bad because he misses his daughter so much. It is believed that this was the reason why she became nervous.

Daniela Reza cannot go to the Elimination Duel because she has just arrived on the beaches of the Dominican Republic.

Zudikey Rodríguez would not go either because apparently she will be the one with the most points for the Red Team.

