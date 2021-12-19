everything we’ve learned watching ‘Mare Of Easttown’

It has been the subject of a controversy in networks: ‘El País’ published an article entitled “Why do we like more Kate winslet fat and old that muse of the Titanic?“. The article tells that Kate Winslet protested the producers of the series ‘Mare of Easttown’ (HBO) for manipulating the images to remove a wrinkle around the eyes and a michelin. But we believe that, as much as the article is satirical, that should not be the framework: would we like tomorrow if we have an artist daughter to talk more about her real body than about her talent or her work? That is why we want to tell you about the enormous role of Kate Winslet in the series and everything we have learned by watching her.

Kate Winslet reminds us that the bond between children and parents is very powerful

We do not want to make a ‘spoiler’, but from the first chapter we see an inspector devastated by the suicide of her son, unable to face so much pain and willing to alleviate the pain of other parents by solving cases of disappearance of the sons and daughters of others. In addition, we meet his mother, a very determined woman who has not hesitated to move in with the inspector to give her a hand at the worst moment of all. Mare, who is the name of the inspector whom Winslet embodies, lives tormented by guilt, believing herself to be a bad mother, terrified that her grandson might inherit her son’s psychological problems and focused on having a happy childhood. And it is not forgiven that his son committed suicide.

Kate Winslet shows us the importance of recognizing our emotions

In the village everyone is convinced that Mare has refused to process the death of his son and that is why he turns to work as a forward escape and is confident and strong. The adolescent daughter continually reproaches him for refusing to talk about what happened. The mother regrets that she has not forgiven herself and reminds her that her son’s death is not her fault. When Mare decides to recognize and express her emotions, we see an obvious evolution, because she recognizes her right to take care of herself and have a life of her own.

Kate Winslet shows us the importance of commitment to the community

If there is something that sustains Mare in the two years of (not) mourning her son’s suicide, it is the inspector’s firm commitment to her community, a commitment not without its dangers. As pointed out by the own actress at the premiere of the series, “That commitment to the people she loves is overwhelming for her to the point that it leads her to make some decisions that have devastating consequences.” In fact, Mare agrees to go to therapy when the fear of disappointing a community that blindly trusts her begins to overwhelm her. It is quite clear that without this commitment to the community and to his work, Mare would not have stood up.

Official trailer of the series: