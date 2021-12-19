Every day, a free game from Epic Games (updated)

The video game platform will offer a free daily title from December 16 to December 30, just as it did in 2021. The fourth video game, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, is now available for 24 hours.

As it happened in 2020, Epic Games decided that it will close the year as a gift. Starting this Thursday, December 16 and until Thursday, December 30, the Epic Games Store will offer one free game per day. It will be announced on the official networks and will be available only for 24 hours; therefore, it will be necessary to be very attentive so as not to miss anything. Today’s free game, Sunday, December 19, is The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.

Epic Games | Free Games: one per day

Every day, all Epic Games users must be vigilant so as not to miss the free game of the day. Through its Official site, the Epic Games Store will announce one free video game per day, which will be available to download permanently for only 24 hours. Whoever downloads it in that period will already have the game permanently; if they fail to do so, they lose the opportunity.

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter, the free game on the Epic Games Store for Sunday, December 19

On the fourth day of the big promotion of Epic Games for Christmas, which already featured free downloads of Shenmue 3, Neon Abyss and Remnant: From the Ashes, now continues with the next title. Today’s free video game, Sunday, December 19, is The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter is a first-person mystery game focused on exploration and discovery. As occult detective Paul Prospero, piece together the truth behind Ethan’s disappearance and the fate of his family.

From today, Sunday, December 19, and for 24 hours, the game can be downloaded for free in the Epic Games Store The Vanishing of Ethan Carter. It is available at this time and only until 1:00 p.m. tomorrow, Monday, December 20.

Epic Games: All Free Christmas Games