Eva Soriano transforms into Isabel Pantoja: see her performance again in ‘Your face sounds like me’

Like every Friday, Eva Soriano has returned to Your face is familiar to me to give it his all on stage with an absolutely amazing performance. After her intense little dog to a column in the previous gala, where she imitated Danna Paola, the presenter of Cuerpos Especiales, the morning of Europa FM, she will put aside the most danceable performances to put herself in the shoes of a classic of the Spanish music.

After giving the cante with his imitation of the actress of Elite, the comedian has put the fuller tone to Friday night with his characterization of Isabel Pantoja in the film That is me, singing the homonymous theme of the film with great ease and grace.

Eva Soriano ‘pretends’ to claim that “I am that”

To achieve that “moan” so characteristic of the Spanish artist, Eva Soriano has tried that this week bad things happen to him: “I have broken up with people and I have told my family that I do not want to know anything about them,” he explained, although it seems that this has caused him many more problems.

Although she has not won the winner’s trophy, the truth is that the comedian has has managed to ‘show off’, which was what she was looking for with her performance. Soriano has nailed her impersonation of Isabel Pantoja, and has shown that she has a lot of presence and a lot of voice to continue in the fight to become one of the finalists of the impersonation program.

Eva will have to face another challenge next week: imitate one of the most recognized singers of the 2000s, the incombustible Avril lavigne, with which our favorite presenter will continue to rise in her climb to the title of winner of Your face is familiar to me.

Of course, do not miss the performance by Eva Soriano What Isabel Pantoja in Your face is familiar to me!