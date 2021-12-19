Enjoy the last Full Moon of the year 2021- Uno TV

On the nights of December 19 and 20, the last Full Moon of the year 2021 will be seen. Photo: AFP

For those who like to observe the stars and enjoy the sky at night, they will be able to contemplate during the next two days the last Full moon of the year, which occurs near the December solstice, the day winter enters and the longest night takes place, also known as the “Moon of the long night”.

But how does the phenomenon of Full moon? The full moon is the phase in which the Moon it becomes visible in its entirety when it reflects between 3% and 12% of the sunlight it receives, that is when we perceive it as an illuminated disk. The slightly silver hue is due to the fact that it also receives some of the light that the Earth reflects from the Sun.

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the “Moon of the long night” It reached its maximum splendor at 10:36 p.m. on Saturday, December 18, and could be observed above the horizon for a total of 15 hours and 33 minutes. This is the reason why it is the longest full moon of 2021.

This phase of the Full moon known as “Moon of the long night”, it will last the days Sunday, December 19 and Monday, December 20, but unlike the supermoons of the first months of the year, their size and brightness will be below average.

The POT refers that in the Maine Farmers’ Almanac the full moon in December it is also called “Cold Moon”, due to the long and cold nights. Other names it receives are “Frost Moon”, for the frosts as winter approaches, or “Winter Moon”.

The “Moon of the long night” It is located about 406,321 kilometers from the Earth, from the site of its farthest orbit and more than 22 thousand kilometers from its average distance with our planet, which makes it noticeable smaller than the rest of the 11 Full moons that could be observed in everything 2021.

Is Moon will continue its cycle in the celestial vault of the Earth and can be seen with the constellations of Gemini, Taurus Y Orion while it gets smaller until it disappears again. On January 17, 2022, you will be able to witness this astronomical phenomenon again.

So if you have a telescope, look out and enjoy the show. If not, just keep warm and take advantage of these wonderful spectacles that nature gives to go out at night and look up at the “Moon of the long night”.