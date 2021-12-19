Emma Watson’s Fiancé, The Real Reason For Her Retirement From Acting?

Emma Watson and her withdrawal from the cameras has broken the hearts of her thousands of fans around the world. We know that the artist has not shot anything since 2019, when she played a memorable role in the applauded remake of the classic of literature and the seventh art “Little Women”, before the global health situation complicated things.

The rumor of her retirement has been sounding and making noise for some time, especially worrying those who acclaim her for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga. This information was published by the Daily Mail, a medium in which the actress’s agent assured that the artist’s career is “on hold” and that “she is not going to accept new commitments.”

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker