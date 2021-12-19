Emma Watson’s Fiancé, The Real Reason For Her Retirement From Acting?

Emma Watson and her withdrawal from the cameras has broken the hearts of her thousands of fans around the world. We know that the artist has not shot anything since 2019, when she played a memorable role in the applauded remake of the classic of literature and the seventh art “Little Women”, before the global health situation complicated things.

The rumor of her retirement has been sounding and making noise for some time, especially worrying those who acclaim her for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga. This information was published by the Daily Mail, a medium in which the actress’s agent assured that the artist’s career is “on hold” and that “she is not going to accept new commitments.”

The same portal disclosed the possible reason why the British actress, who had not stopped her work since her inception at the age of 9, would take a break. The reason for leaving the stage would be to want to spend more time with her 31-year-old fiancé Leo Robinton, who runs a cannabis business in “LA”, California, United States.

When the news was made public, the actress’s boyfriend deleted her Instagram account and social networks to protect her privacy, the same outlet said. The fiance of Emma Watson, He does not belong to the artistic field and neither does he seek to be immortalized by flashes, rather he is known for keeping a low and mysterious profile.

The couple have been dating for over a year and a half and were recently caught on camera kissing and being deeply in love in public on the streets of Los Angeles. In addition to this it is said that the actress, who played the best friend of Harry Potter, not only think about settling down but also about starting a family.