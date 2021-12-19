Emma Watson announced that she is retiring from acting for a time

After starring in two dozen movies, Emma Watson decided to take a break. This was confirmed by her representative, who explained that the 30-year-old is going to go through a period of inactivity. This new stage has already begun, according to the British media The Daily Mail, who managed to contact the actress’s agents.

The reason, they indicate, is that Watson, known for playing Hermione Granger in all eight films of the series of Harry PotterYou are going through a time when you want to focus on your personal life and, specifically, on your partner, Leo Robinton.

“Emma decided to go underground, she is settling with Leo. They both prefer to stay hidden. He probably wants to start a family ”, is the phrase that the British tabloid reproduces from sources that, it says, are from the actress’s environment. Watson’s agent confirmed to the newspaper that his career is “on hiatus” and that “right now he is not going to get involved in new projects.”

Watson and Robinton have been dating for about a year and a half and their relationship became known when they were seen kissing in London in 2019. Robinton, who is the same age as the British actress, is American and runs a small business in California, which she founded after working in a legal cannabis sales and distribution store.

A source close to them then said: “Emma and Leo did everything possible to keep their relationship private. Since the photos of both kissing came out, Leo has left all social networks in an attempt to protect their relationship. “

More than a decade ago, at the height of its popularity thanks to the universe of Harry Potter, Watson had already taken a break from acting. In 2008, at just 18 years of age, he was finishing the filming of the last film in the saga and announced that he was going to stop, especially because of his intention to study a university degree.

“I am going to face a difficult battle because when I finish Harry PotterI don’t know… I definitely want to go to university, “he told the British newspaper at the time. The Times. “I have enough things to hold onto away from the world of fame: a supportive family and a full life away from Harry Potter.

I don’t think I’ll ever be a part of anything as big as that again, so I need to get used to the feeling that it’s over. What I am sure of is that I am not going to take a job in the cinema just because I am not doing anything else. ” The hiatus lasted two years although it could be seen in the film My week with Marilyn -where he made a participation- and then leading the cast of one of the first successes of his career in his adult stage, The advantages of being invisible.

