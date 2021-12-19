Elsa Pataky in London while Chris Hemsworth and his sons go wild with the bow and arrows!

Loading the player …

We all know that Chris Hemsworth is a very joking guy who loves to have fun with his three children: India Rose (9) and twins Sasha and Tristan (7). We still remember that time when the little ones wanted to snorkel but there was no beach nearby. What did the Australian actor do? He put the fins on the children and they snorkeled all over the garden. On this occasion, Elsa Pataky’s husband has been playing with one of his twins, who was trying to emulate Guillermo Tell. He held a bottle of water to his head while the boy had to demonstrate his dexterity with the bow and date, in the most typical style of Arrow, to target the bottle. But what actually happened? How many times did the little one have to throw to throw the bottle on the ground? Was the head of Thor? Hit play and don’t miss the nice video.

