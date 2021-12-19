Eating a hot dog could take 36 minutes off your healthy life

Eating a hot dog could take 36 minutes off your healthy lifeWhile choosing to eat nuts could help you gain 26 minutes of life, according to a study from the University of Michigan.

After evaluating 5,800 foods, classifying them by their impact on human health and the environment, experts found that substitute 10% of your daily caloric intake from beef and meats processed by a blend of select fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, and seafood it could reduce your dietary carbon footprint by a third and allow people to gain 48 minutes of healthy minutes per day.

Why do hot dogs have minutes left of life?

According to experts, as it is a processed food, the hot dogs they have a greater impact on people’s health and on their carbon footprint.

Hot dogs are one of the most consumed foods in the United States. | Photo: Getty Images.

To determine this, a new nutritional index based on epidemiology, the Health Nutritional Index which calculates the net beneficial or detrimental health burden in minutes of healthy life associated with one serving of food consumed.

The researchers used 15 dietary risk factors and estimates of burden of disease Global Burden of Disease and they combined them with the nutritional profiles of the foods consumed in the United States.

Thus they identified foods with positive scores, which add minutes of healthy life, while foods with negative scores were associated with health outcomes that may be detrimental.

To evaluate the environmental impact of food, the researchers used IMPACT World +, a method to assess the impact of the life cycle of food that includes: production, processing, manufacturing, preparation, consumption and waste. As well as additional improved assessments for water use and damage to human health due to the formation of fine particles.

Based on the findings, Researchers suggest reducing foods with the most negative impacts on health and the environment, including processed meat, such as sausages with which a hot dog.

Other foods that can be substituted are: beef, shrimp, followed by pork, lamb, and greenhouse-grown vegetables.

As well as increase the most nutritionally beneficial foods, including fruits and vegetables grown in the field, legumes, nuts and shellfish with low environmental impact.