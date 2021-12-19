Eagerness to go to the movies? Some of the most anticipated releases of 2022

Are you a lover of movie theater? The smell of fresh popcorn, a large soda glass, and a bag of sweets and chocolates. Walking around that navy blue carpet and looking for the number of your room, 10, 8 … your number was odd! It is the other way. The 5! There is! Quick, I don’t want to miss the ads! Enter in silence, with the next premiere on the big screen, which always seem better than they are later, not finding your place, finding it! And finally, sit down, put your drink, turn off the phone and enjoy!

Going to the cinema is quite an event, especially when you go to see a movie that you have been waiting for a long, long time. So that the bull does not catch you, today COOLthelifestyle we show you some of the best premieres of 2022, at our discretion. 3,2,1… ACTION.

Next releases

‘Death on the Nile’ (February 11)

If you like me ‘Murder on the Orient Express’, You will love its sequel. Directed by Kenneth branagh and inspired by the novel by Christie Agatha, has a very promising cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo and Tom Bateman.

‘Batman’ (March 4)

One of the most anticipated of 2022. If you like Superheros, welcome to the new universe of Batman, directed by Matt reeves, with sequels and series already confirmed. A cast full of familiar faces: Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Andy Serkis, and Colin Farrell.

‘Downton Abbey’ (March 13)

Six seasons and a movie later, we still want more and it seems like family Crawley still has a lot to tell. Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West They join the cast of the first.

‘Mission Impossible 7’ (May 27)

Fan of ‘Mission Impossible’? The seventh and penultimate installment arrives in which we will see again Tom cruise What Ethan hunt, but you will not be alone … The tireless will accompany you Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby and Rebecca Ferguson, plus new faces likeHenry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Hayley Atwell, and Pom Klementieff.

‘Elvis’ (June 3)

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ It made us dance, what do we expect from this new musical biopic? We have many secrets to discover from the history of The king. Made by: Baz Luhrmann.

‘Indiana Jones 5’ (July 29)

Age does not matter for the mythical Harrison ford who remains just as fearless in the latest installment in the acclaimed series. A cast of familiar faces: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen and Toby Jones.

Avatar 2 (December 16)

One of the most anticipated, not to say THE MOST EXPECTED. The year closes, in terms of cinema, in a big way: the sequel to highest grossing movie ever. Underwater technology and James cameron behind the cameras. We will see again Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Cliff Curtis and Sigourney Weaver and a new face: Kate Winslet.