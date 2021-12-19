Disciplinary investigates ex officio and by protest of Rayadas coup by Stephany Mayor

The Tigres Femenil player argues that it was an accidental situation when asking for a pass with the arm to a teammate

The Rayadas de Monterrey they entered disagreement in the Disciplinary Commission for the blow that Stephany Mayor tipped one of his players, while TigersFemenile appeals to the honesty of the governing body of conduct and the track record of the feline midfielder.

Diana García, Rayadas player, after receiving a blow from Stephany Mayor. Imago 7

The Tigres technician, Roberto Medina, confirmed that Monterrey went officially to the Disciplinary and a few minutes ago I was still waiting for the resolution, facing the final back to be held this Monday for the title of the Opening 2021 of the Women’s League MX.

“We are waiting to see what will happen, but it makes me very out of shape, because in the end arbitration decisions are passed over,” he told ESPN Digital Roberto Medina.

“The only thing I hope is that the referee has the veracity to say things, the honesty to say whether or not he saw that play and appeal to that,” he added. Roberto Medina about the aggression of Stephany Mayor Diana García, who bled from her nose due to the impact.

Considers Roberto Medina that the action in the first leg game is very clear when it is seen several times, “but if you appreciate it in the real moment it seems a circumstantial shock” and does not doubt the word of Stephany Mayor, who told him that “it was accidental.”

“He told me that ‘I never saw her and what I do is try, when I give the ball, to tell a teammate to hit it for me, like to point out where I’m going, and that’s when I realize that I collide with García.’ Obviously, I believe my player ”.

ALREADY READY FOR STEPHANY’S SUBSTITUTE

Roberto Medina wait for the Disciplinary take into account the trajectory you have Stephany Mayor, who in his years as a footballer barely has three reprimands. “I think she is honest. We can only wait ”.

Stephany Mayor leveled the score in the second half against Rayadas. Getty Images

For now, this Sunday the feline coaching staff has already prepared another stoppage, in case of not having Major in the final on Monday, at the University Stadium, “in the understanding that we work collectively. The individualities are important, but it is more important how the group works ”.

Nevertheless, Tigers expects both teams to play fully, not to suffer casualties for any reason and Roberto Medina He added that “on the matter of being honest, we have never even cried the arbitration decisions. We have always been respectful “and he stressed the honesty that he hopes from the authorities that they will have to judge.”

“You just have to look at Stephany’s career: how many games he has in the National Team, how many international games he has played, how many does he add in Europe, how many in the League and he has only had three yellow cards in more than 10 years as a footballer. She is not a malicious gamer. All the antecedents count ”.