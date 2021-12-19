Diario Extra – Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are very close and would share at Christmas

Shows

The footballer of the Cincinnati FC of the MLS and the Costa Rican National Team, Ronald Matarrita, is news because he has been walking in Europe for several days and in the latest photos published on his Instagram social network it is observed that he has already arrived in Barcelona, ​​Spain , where it is recorded in front of the imposing Sagrada Familia by Gaudí. The footballer is not seen to be with family or girlfriend.

Sagrada Familia Barcelona! Awesome (new side, old side).

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are very close and would share at Christmas

According to the American magazine OK !, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are still in contact, albeit as friends. A source said the two have had encounters with mutual friends and the get-togethers are always “a lot of fun,” according to witnesses.

Although other sources assured the publication that the ex-marriage is together again and plan to spend Christmas together: “They have had a lot of fun meetings with friends and plan to be co-hosts of a big tree pruning party at Jen’s house so that the good times flow ”, says a close friend.

Of course the actors have not yet commented on their friendship.