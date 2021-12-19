Daughter of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman shares a “strange” selfie that intrigues her fans

Unlike Tom Cruise’s youngest daughter, Suri cruise who is a fashionista in New York, the eldest, Isabella, who adopted with Nicole Kidman, is already an adult who grew up far from the spotlight and the world of entertainment.

The actor’s daughter is 28 years old and together with her brother Connor Cruise are the oldest children of the protagonist of “Top Gun”, who is rarely seen. However, for his Instagram account he reflects the taste for art that he is passionate about by creating eclectic images with vibrant colors that he boasts on his networks.

But this time, the oldest of the Cruises surprised with a very rare black and white selfie in which she showed her face, in the middle of a snowy landscape that revealed an absorbed look.

The young woman wore a maxi coat and scarf covering her entire neck, while she stared at the camera under the threshold of a door, with a hat that revealed the snowflakes that had fallen on her head. His nose is pierced with a piercing.

“The same face, new prints, now available in the store,” he wrote as a legend in his new publication for which he received many compliments from his fans highlighting his beauty.

Tom Cruise’s daughter’s feud with her mother

In December 1990 Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were secretly married in a Colorado wedding and after 11 years of marriage, the union came to an end. After the separation between the famous couple, their children Isabella and Connor decided to join Scientology, like their father.

As in the case of Katie Holmes, Cruise’s second marriage, it transpired that Kidman’s opposition to his children being faithful followers of this religion, led to the divorce. And that was how the years passed, creating a tense relationship that caused a distance between the actress and her adopted children.

Currently, social networks have let it be known that Isabella Kidman Cruise and her mother Nicole could have reconciled, since the young woman left her “likes” in the publications of the Hollywood star.

As the Daily Mail reports, in a marketing ad, Isabella credited the Church of Scientology for providing her with the missing piece in her life, after undergoing extensive training to become an auditor.

After their divorce, Nicole Kidman had two daughters with her second husband, country singer Keith Urban: 12-year-old Sunday and 9-year-old Faith.

All about Famous