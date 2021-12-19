Danielle Lupo, Doctor and Playboy Bunny, Talks about the Future of Cannabis in Medicine

The health worker and model Danielle lupo He has been working in the health field for almost 10 years.

Currently, the former Playboy bunny – now a candidate for a Ph.D. in Psychology – is a coach and mentor to children and adults of all ages. And she’s a fan of cannabis and CBD.

“Definitely I have a deep appreciation for the impact cannabis has had on the medical realmLupo told El Planteo. “My autistic brother takes medical marijuana, and as for my tutoring service /mentoringI definitely recommend medical cannabis and CBD oil to my colleagues with stress and anxiety. “

Empathy in therapy

“I have always been a strong advocate for incorporation of medical marijuana use into patient treatment plansLupo explained. “It is clearly a more natural and healthy option, compared to prescription medication.”

The doctor has seen the effects of cannabis firsthand many times. You have seen that it helps people with managing stress, anxiety, high blood pressure, OCD, ASD, depression, eating disorders, and insomnia.

“The diverse range of people that I have connected with through modeling, as well as in the medical field, even helps me to better empathize with the needs of my patients,” he added.

Lupo also likes to work with CBD, which -according to her- Health professionals underestimate and often overlook.

“I recommend CBD to many of my clients and patients,” he says.

The CBD receptor is the most abundant in the human body, yet the health industry “is rushing to prescribe pharmaceuticals, based on research on the same types of receptors used in other pathologies,” he explains.

Such is the kind of information that Lupo hopes to foster within the industry, he adds, citing the Efficacy of CBD in the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and Dravet syndrome, among other ailments.

“I think the biggest problem people have with marijuana is the THC part, the molecule that gets you high,” he continues. “It definitely shouldn’t be in the Schedule 1 category of drugs, at the very least. Especially taking into account its healing attributes recognized in modern medicine ”.

Progress is inevitable

As for the federal legalization of cannabis, the Playboy model explained that progress is inevitable.

“No matter how old-fashioned and conservative the field of medicine is, every day there is more research that agrees on the value of medical marijuana and that it can improve the quality of life of the patient”, He says. “Unfortunately, this slow process of legalization has caused a great lack of controlled studies that provide the hard scientific data that is still needed.”

Lupo hopes to see the day when medical marijuana can gain “the platform, respect and acceptance that it truly deserves.”

“I don’t see why all hospitals can’t at least offer cannabis or CBD for continued use,” he adds.

Continued use is a term used to describe the situation where you check into a hospital and they ask you what you are taking at home so they can try to replicate your regimen throughout your stay.

“In controlled doses, it is said that CBD is one of the safest drugs out there“, He says. “This should be a fact for the healthcare sector.”

Via Benzinga, translated by El Planteo.

Photo via YouTube, edited by El Planteo