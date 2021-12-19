Critics Choice Awards 2022: Date, Time, Live Stream and Nominees

‘Wandavision’ surprised its three leads with nominations. Alberto E. Rodriguez

This is the complete list of nominees in the film categories:

Best film: Belfast, Licorice Pizza, The Power of the Dog, West Side Story, Dune, King Richard, Tick, Tick… ​​Boom !, Don’t Look Up, CODA and Nightmare Alley.

Best Foreign Language Film: A Hero, Drive My Car, Flee, The Hand of God and The Worst Person in the World.

Best Animated Film: Encanto, Flee, Luca, The Mitchells vs the Machines and Raya and the Last Dragon.

Best Direction: Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza, Kenneth Branagh – Belfast, Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog, Guillermo del Toro – Nightmare Alley, Steven Spielberg – West Side Story and Denis Villeneuve – Dune.

Best Actor: Nicolas Cage – Pig, Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog, Peter Dinklage – Cyrano, Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… Boom !, Will Smith – King Richard and Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth.

Best actress: Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter, Lady Gaga – House of Gucci, Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza, Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos and Kristen Stewart – Spencer.

Best Supporting Actor: Jamie Dornan – Belfast, Ciarán Hinds – Belfast, Troy Kotsur –CODA, Jared Leto – House of Gucci, JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos and Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog.

Best Supporting Actress: Caitríona Balfe – Belfast, Ariana DeBose – West Side Story, Ann Dowd – Mass, Kirsten Dunst – The Power of the Dog, Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard and Rita Moreno – West Side Story.

Best Young Actor / Actress: Jude Hill – Belfast, Cooper Hoffman – Licorice Pizza, Emilia Jones – CODA, Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon, Saniyya Sidney – King Richard and Rachel Zegler – West Side Story.