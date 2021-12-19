CRITICS. An exemplary Will Smith, two very different horror films and more movie premieres

The week leading up to Thanksgiving celebrations brings us at least one far-reaching premiere that has its sights set on the Academy Awards, but also several independent and international productions not to be overlooked.

KING RICHARD

Director: Reinaldo Marcus Green

Cast: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney

Genre: Biographical Drama

There is a particular scene from “King Richard” (available from today in theaters and HBO Max) that seems to be crying out for its inclusion in one of those Oscar segments that are shown during the television broadcast by individually announcing to the tapes that they have been nominated in the category of Best Film. It is about a conversation between Richard Williams (Will Smith), father and starting coach of the famous tennis players Venus and Serena, and his wife Oracene Price (Aunjanue Ellis), in which we discover that the former is not as perfect as we thought.

In fact, the film falls perfectly in the ‘inspiring’ category, which, added to the aforementioned, can lead to believe that it is a product made exclusively with the mind set on the coming awards season. But the truth is that Reinaldo Marcus Green’s third feature film (“Monsters and Men”, “Joe Bell”) has too much heart, too many top-notch performances (Ellis is also great) and too many circumstantial merits not to be considered a job. important.

Brightening up his best acting skills, Smith plays the story’s protagonist with a vitality and conviction that is impossible to ignore, although even he does not seem capable of reaching the complexity of a real-life subject who has been questioned. due to the excessive control he exercised over his daughters when they were girls and whose obvious defects are minimized or superficially treated in the film in order to enhance their figure.

However, beyond its cinematographic contributions, “King Richard” -which has several very well filmed competition scenes- is transcendent in the sense that, as Venus and Serena did at the time, it serves to demonstrate to the young people from disadvantaged communities (in this case, belonging to an African-American family from Compton, California) who can overcome the environment of poverty and violence that surrounds them and even become superstars of disciplines supposedly alien to them, such as tennis, which has always been a white sport. Although, of course, not all have fathers and mothers like the protagonists of this production.

THE FEAST

Director: Lee Haven Jones

Cast: Annes Elwy, Nia Roberts, Julian Lewis

Genre: Horror

Halloween is over, but this week’s billboard presents at least two horror proposals with their own merits, starting with “The Feast” (available from today in select theaters, Video On Demand and digital), a Welsh production that has all the conditions to become a cult film.

The undisputed star around here is Annes Elwy, the young actress who plays Cadi, an attractive but particularly strange girl who has been hired by a wealthy family in order to help housewife Glenda (Nia Roberts) in preparing a business dinner held in a luxurious country residence.

Despite the imposition of a slow pace that reduces dynamism to the incidents that are happening, and which include the presence of psychedelic mushrooms, cannibalism and many deaths, the film directed by Lee Haven Jones and written by Roger Williams has memorable moments and an excellent command of cinematographic language, which already inscribes him in the line of great recent works of the genre such as “Saint Maude” and “Midsommar”.

SHE PARADISE

Director: Maya Cozier

Cast: Cast: Onessa Nestor, Kimberly Crichton, Denisia Latchman

Genre: Drama

The biggest international surprise of the week is undoubtedly “She Paradise” (available from today at the Glendale Laemmle in Los Angeles), a successful feature film that, in addition to offering the novelty of its origin (it is a Trinidad and Tobago production), it is beautifully filmed and presents a story in which drama, music and denunciation are combined particularly effectively.

Here, Sparkle (Odessa Nestor) is a 17-year-old girl who lives only with her grandfather and who, despite her initial innocence and discretion, is hopelessly attracted to the soca dance, which is practiced in her neighborhood by older girls with sexual experiences that seem to be inherent in the complex and provocative dance.

Fostered by her situation of poverty and her own search for maturation, the protagonist is inserted into a group of women whose exuberance and talent are hopelessly tied to a business dominated by profiteering and abusive men. Although the film sometimes has a ‘cautionary tale’ tone that can feel moralistic, the vitality of its participants, the power of its staging and Nestor’s charisma give it special value.

BLACK FRIDAY

Director: Casey Tebo

Cast: Devon Sawa, Ivana Baquero, Bruce Campbell

Genre: Horror / Comedy

Nothing like the arrival of an unnecessary date to enjoy a new production of series B belonging to the horror genre that offers us more hilarious than terrifying moments while questioning the current state of American society in its own way, right?

Well, that’s the thing about “Black Friday” (available in select theaters today and on Video On Demand beginning this month 23), a creative mix of horror and comedy that you shouldn’t ignore if you like this one. class of titles, and that takes place throughout the day that gives it its name, characterized by the frenzy of some buyers who seem to be willing to do anything in order to seize the merchandise that is offered at discounted prices, which, in this case, he literally transforms them into monsters (although a vague meteorite explanation is used).

Fans of the genre should know that the film features one of its greatest idols, Bruce Campbell (from the “Evil Dead” saga), who plays the manager of a sales warehouse; but the real surprise here is that one of the main roles (that of Marnie, an employee of the same store) is in the hands of Ivana Baquero, whom many of us continue to remember as “the girl from ‘Pan’s Labyrinth'”, but that she is already a full-fledged woman (and speaks English without an accent).

ZEROS AND ONES

Director: Abel Ferrara

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Cristina Chiriac, Phil Neilson

Genre: Drama / Thriller

Abel Ferrara, one of the most recognized, constant and prolific ‘cursed’ filmmakers in American cinema, now presents his fifth feature film in two years, “Zeros and Ones”, available in select theaters and digitally rented starting this Friday.

Although the film is directed by Ethan Hawke, who has participated in such high-profile titles as “Training Day”, “Sinister” and “The Purge”, and it is theoretically a ‘thriller’ with action sequences and a certain tone apocalyptic, it should not be thought that it is a typical product of Hollywood cinema, far from it; in fact, it is one of Ferrara’s most closed and enigmatic works, which means, in other words, that it will probably not generate new admirers for a filmmaker who insists on staying within the most faithful channels of independence while distilling Interesting comments on politics and current affairs that are not exactly easy to understand.

And it is that although the premise of this finds Hawke in the role of an American soldier who arrives in Rome with the purpose of thwarting a terrorist attack against the Vatican and who is looking at the same time for his lost brother (which could, in effect, being the plot of any ‘blockbuster’), “Zeros and Ones” is a work with a minimum budget that is always evident, which was filmed only in the Roman capital (where Ferrara lives) in the middle of the hardest time of the pandemic (alluding to the situation without ever mentioning COVID-19) and that forces the viewer to look for narrative keys that will be absolutely impregnable for the followers of the ‘mainstream’.