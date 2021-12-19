Coyotes de Tlaxcala launches a new wink to sign Giovani dos Santos

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 18.12.2021 14:42:34





The Coyotes of Tlaxcala they have launched a new wink for sign Giovani dos Santos, this after a few days ago first They will offer him basket studs to add him to the team, but this time they have raised the level of temptation to take it to the institution: They launched a brand of beers!

The box The Expansion League seeks to take advantage of Giovani does not have a team at the moment, since he has not managed to find accommodation after his departure from America, and not only that, but it has been revealed that the footballer would even already be analyzing his retirement of the courts.

Therefore, Coyotes they began a few days ago to wink at Gio to try to convince him to join the team, as happened first when Through their social networks they invited him to join the team in exchange of pay you with basket tacos.

However, this time they seem to have raised the temptation, because the club announced on its social networks that They have launched their own brand of beers.

“The time has come to present you the image of our new craft beers! Feel the pride of being a Coyote! # TlaxcalaEsÚnica We will have two styles: Munich Dunkel and Premium American Lager, “the club wrote, while sharing the image of its new drinks on its social networks. Could it be that this is how they will be able to convince Giovani dos Santos to sign with the team?