Club América receives a juicy offer for Peruvian midfielder Pedro Aquino

We are in the middle of a period of ups and downs in the football world, therefore the America club They are working on changes in the squad for the Clausura 2022 tournament. The Azulcremas had a year 2021 with many ups and downs, since although they added many points in both tournaments, during the important moments of Liguilla they were left to owe a lot

Several elements of the azulcrema squad have been pointed out in an important way, since they did not meet the expectations that were had in them. One of them is undoubtedly the Peruvian midfielder Pedro Aquino, which although his level has been quite high at certain times, in the crucial part of the championship he has always been absent.

Pedro Aquino has been harshly criticized by the fans

Aquino has been harshly criticized by the American fans, since he made the controversial decision to go play with the Peru selection, despite the fact that he was not 100% physically. This took its toll because he ended up injured and was not available in the Liguilla, something that caused a lot of annoyance in the fans and also within the America club.

Many considered that this situation is unforgivable and that accommodation should be sought in another club, since Aquino has not fulfilled what was expected of him. Others think that he deserves one more chance, since he is a player of the national team level and that he can give a lot to the American cause.

Club América could consider selling Aquino

However, his departure could be closer than many of us expected, since according to information from TUDN, the American team would have received an offer from an English Premier League club. Although this same source indicates that Pedro Aquino keep making plans with him America clubIt is true that they do not rule out a possible sale abroad.

It is not the first time that Azulcremas have sold an important footballer abroad, but it is also true that this has significantly affected the team’s planning on several occasions. Unfortunately, the exits that have been given by players have not been supplied in the best way with new hires.

In the next few days this situation will be resolved, hopefully it will be the best for both parties, as Aquino can continue to be a very useful player if he has learned from his mistakes.