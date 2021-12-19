Cinema and streaming in 2021: forced coexistence | Conspiracy

Despite the industry’s efforts to return to the big screen, this year again audiovisual productions had a greater audience through digital platforms

BY MAURICIO GONZÁLEZ LARA

Can Spider-Man save the movie theater? The question is on the minds of many of the executives, filmmakers, technicians and artists who assume themselves as part of the industry that we still know as Hollywood. A few days after the end of 2021, the slow and erratic reactivation of the film exhibition business seems to confirm the apocalyptic scenario that various analysts predicted for five years, but which was accelerated due to the closure imposed by the pandemic: the chains of cinemas will focus on presenting only the premieres of the franchises of the big studios. Almost everything else, including the works we pompously call cinema, will go to streaming. The number of venues and the variety on offer will be significantly reduced. In the best possible scenario, we may get to see the occasional box office success of a low-budget romantic comedy or horror movie, but adult-oriented cinema is doomed to disappear from most theaters. The exhibition business as we know it is the walking dead. A zombie, then.

Faced with this scenario, the industry awaits with great enthusiasm the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, perhaps the only film with the power of convocation sufficient to be a mega-success in the holiday season. “It makes us all nervous that people go back to the movies, but do you know what will make them go back to theaters? Spider-man So let’s be happy about that, ”said Paul Thomas Anderson, the respected director of Boogie nights Y The thread ghost. Ironically, the success of the film will only ratify the cultural change consolidated by the pandemic: with the exception of the franchises built over decades (Marvel, Star Wars, Harry Potter, etc.), the capacity of cinema to spark global conversations has decreased almost exponentially. The most successful audiovisual narrative in global terms of 2021 was not a movie, but a Netflix product: The squid game, the Korean series created by Hwang Dong-hyuk that recounts the struggle of 456 wretches to win a one-time prize of 45 billion won (about $ 38 million) in a deadly competition. The series, made up of gory versions of traditional children’s games, captured the imagination of more than 142 million viewers around the world, who empathized with the melodrama and the theme of social inequality.

The giant doll that kills players with pinpoint precision shots in the first episode is the image that defines 2021. From the colleague at work to the lady who sells tamales on the corner, everyone talked, even for a few days, about The squid game. Almost no tape generates that level of attention anymore. In addition to the fear of Covid-19, still prevalent in much of the world, the elimination of the three-month window that guaranteed theaters the exclusivity of the premieres has resulted in people choosing to stay at home, where everything tends to become one more pending in a long list of content to watch. Tapes like No time to die (the latest installment in the James Bond saga), Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings (Marvel’s kung fu movie) and Dune (the new film version of the novels written by Frank Herbert), managed to place themselves on the media agenda for a few days, but not with the expected intensity. The aesthetic spectacle continued to be an argument to attract audiences — especially in the case of Dune, a film whose enjoyment is tied to the experience of seeing it at IMAX — but the truth is that people do not seem enthusiastic about returning to theaters.

The same applies to the so-called “art circuit.” The commercial run of several of the films most celebrated by international critics has been reduced to a few cinemas. The objective of exhibiting them in theaters is no longer so much to raise income at the box office, but to promote their simultaneous or future availability in streaming, as the cases of The power of the dog (Jane Campion), and Annette (Leos Carax), available on Netflix and Mubi, respectively. The controversy surrounding Titane, winner of the Palme d’Or, has given it a more expansive life in theaters, although it is already on sale in digital format in countries such as the United States. Is coexistence between cinemas and streaming possible in this high-quality niche? There will always be a core of viewers who want to see works that allow them to enjoy an aesthetic experience that can only be fully appreciated in a room. The problem, however, is to strike a balance that allows economically viable models to be developed in a multi-screen world. When it comes to cinema with more commercial aspirations, the future looks more complicated, especially if the film is not part of a well-established cinematic universe.

The year in streaming

The border that divides cinema from streaming is increasingly blurred. How to separate the two areas when the premieres are given simultaneously? Furthermore, the technical asymmetry between commercial cinema and television has practically disappeared. Long-winded aesthetic immersion will always be best appreciated in a theater, but it’s hard to argue that movies like The Gucci House or Coda: signs of the heart They deserve to be seen in a room. The series, on the other hand, have acquired a central relevance in the cultural agenda. Here is a selection of series, specials and tapes produced by streaming platforms in 2021, the second year of the virus.

1. Succession. Although it is far from having the audience levels of The Squid Game or game of ThronesIt is undeniable that much of the planet is obsessed with the Roy dynasty, made up of Logan (Brian Cox), the octogenarian founder of the Waystar Royco media empire and the four sons who aspire to succeed him: Connor (Alan Ruck), Kendall, Roman ( Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook). Faced with a television offer defined by the fear of the culture of cancellation, the series is an oasis of acidity that fascinates and amuses. Another reason for their success: Even the most exemplary families have something of the Roy’s monstrosity. Season 3 elevated this Jesse Armstrong-created play to new levels of cruelty. An obligatory reference in an era defined by populism and post-truth. (HBO Max)

2. The White Lotus. Written and directed by Mike White (Enlightened), this six-episode series describes the economic and sociocultural tensions between a group of tourists — and the employees who serve them — at a paradise hotel in Hawaii. In addition to being a ruthless black comedy about the vices of the American privileged class, The White Lotus is an ominous reflection on the emptiness behind the resorts all inclusive, where the beach coexists in harmony with the pools infinity and the international open bar. The final episode contains the most eschatological sequence on television of this century. Hilarious. (HBO Max)

3. Inside. Bo Burnham is a force of nature: he directs, writes, acts, composes and sings. His greatest virtue, however, is to reconcile criticism and emotion, be it in comedy shows or movies (the endearing Eight Grade). In Inside, a special made for Netflix in his department, transmits nobility, intelligence and ease through an aesthetic that summarizes the logic of the multiple screens that inhabit current narratives. A manifesto against the madness and fed up caused by the pandemic. (Netflix)

4. Loki. In the controlled world of Marvel, actor Tom Hiddleston achieves the unthinkable: injecting picaresque density into a character who in other hands would be as bland and predictable as a lettuce salad. What he does with Loki, Thor’s villainous brother, is almost subversive. Popular culture is the collective dream that links us beyond hatred and differences. Loki understands this romance and inhabits various components of the many possible universes of pop: Melancholy, Blade Runner, Borges, Bradbury, 1984, and so on. Hilarious. (Disney +)

5. We are. This series created by James Schamus is closer to the rigor of The Wire that of the show of Cut Face or Narcos. A dark and feverish portrait of what happens when a town is invaded by drug trafficking. Written by Monika Revilla and Fernanda Melchor. Based on “Anatomy of a Massacre”, an article by Ginger Thompson about the massacre perpetrated in 2011 by the Los Zetas cartel in the town of Allende, Coahuila. (Netflix)

6. Get Back. More than an eight-hour piece divided into three parts, this documentary is more like an art installation than a conventional narrative: Get back it could be displayed as an endless loop in a room with screens on all four walls without losing any of its meaning. While the stunning restoration of the images creates the effect of a computer-generated rendition of The Beatles, we have never seen the band in such an intimate way. An admirable work by Peter Jackson. Favorite moment: the birth of Get back, the song. A whole lesson in creativity. (Disney +)

7. Mare of Easttown. The screens used to be filled with stories of police officers whose obsession with work resulted in a high personal cost in terms of family relationships and emotional well-being. With the emergence of movements like Black Lives Matter, Hollywood has moved away from the rogue police narratives. Created by Brad Ingelsby, this series takes up the “tortured cop” trope with a female lead, Detective Mare Sheehan, played by Kate Winslet. An immersive thriller that doubles as a family drama. Evan Peters is superb as Winslet’s partner. (HBO Max)

8. The Velvet Underground. This documentary by Todd Haynes (Carol, Velvet Goldmine) is a heartfelt tribute to the New York cultural scene of the 60s through the portrayal of the band formed by Lou Reed, John Cale, Sterling Morrison and Moe Tucker. The split screen reconciles narrative clarity with a stream of images that functions as an alternating stream of consciousness from the same tape. The cumulative effect is poignant. A magnificent pretext to revisit the genius of the artists who orbited the figure of Andy Warhol. Hypnotic. (Apple TV)

9. Luca. This animated film directed by Enrico Casarosa unfolds an aesthetic that privileges simplicity over high concept or excess production. The finale – a loving reinterpretation of the closing of I Vitelloni, by Fellini – is one of the surprises of the year. A simple story about the need to overcome the prejudices that prevent us from embracing the other. One more triumph for Pixar. (Disney +)

10. A cop movie. Directed by Alonso Ruizpalacios, this documentary tells the story of Teresa and Montoya, a couple of police officers known as “the love patrol.” The dialogue and the voices come from the real Teresa and Montoya, but the representation of what is narrated is executed by actors who break the fourth wall in the middle of the story. Although the matter sounds convulsed and pretentious, the film portrays the struggle of the characters with simplicity and emotion. An intelligent reflection on the titanic challenges involved in being a police officer in Mexico. (Netflix)

PHOTO: Kate Winslet stars in the thriller Mare of Easttown, available through HBO Max / Credit: Special

«The origins of the secret police in Mexico Jorge Ayala Blanco: Mexican and International Cinema in 2021 »