Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger to be parents again

Chris pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger will be parents for the second time. This was reported by a source close to the marriage in dialogue with People magazine. They are both parents to Lyla Maria, who was born in August 2020.

The love story between the actor and the writer is truly a movie, since the young woman was an admirer of the protagonist of Guardians of the Galaxy since before I met him. The author e influencer He confessed to feeling an attraction for Pratt years before starting a relationship. In an interview, Katherine assured that she was interested in the actor, and that for her he was “The best Chris in Hollywood”, Way ahead of Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth.

“In recent times, Pratt looks very beautiful,” he declared. In 2018, they started showing off together, married in June 2019, and soon became parents. Pratt was coming off a high-profile divorce from the actress Anna Faris, with whom he has a son in common, Jack. In parting ways, they both emphasized how they wanted to preserve their good relationship for the sake of the child.

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible, to move forward. We still have love for each other, we always value our time together, “the actors had expressed in a statement. Regarding his bond with Arnold and Maria Shriver’s daughter, the actor he had nothing but praise for his wife. “I thank God for putting you in my life. Thanks for the laughs, the kisses, the talks, the walks ”, wrote in a post before the wedding.

In November, Pratt was in the eye of the storm for an unfortunate post he made on his Instagram account.

In a romantic message to his wife – one of the many who appear in his feed-, Pratt wrote at the beginning: “Guys, really. Look how he looks at me! I mean …. Find someone who looks at you like that! ” Anyway, the criticism arose for a later sentence. “She gave me a beautiful and healthy daughter,” he remarked.

“We met at church. She has given me an amazing life, a beautiful and healthy daughter, she chews so hard that sometimes I put on my headphones to not listen, but it is love! She helps me with everything. In return, I usually open a jar of pickles. That is the deal. His heart is pure and belongs to me. It is my greatest treasure next to my card [de béisbol] Ken Griffey Jr. Upper Deck Rookie. And what I’m saying, if you know, is a lot. It’s his birthday in about six weeks. So if I don’t get you anything I’ll tell you to look at this post. I love you, darling ”, he concluded.

Chris with his ex-wife Anna Faris, and their son Jack, in other times Instagram – Archive

His post was interpreted by many as a contempt for his first-born Jack, who, being born premature (he weighed less than 2 kilos), suffers from health problems, such as muscle and vision sequelae. “ The pediatric neurosurgeon sat Chris and me down to tell us that Jack had a severe brain hemorrhage and that there was a possibility that he had a developmental disability, ”Faris recounted in his autobiography Unqualified, while listing all the surgeries the little boy had to face throughout his short life.

Anna Faris remarried Michael Barrett this year – they traveled to Washington for an intimate wedding Grosby Group – Ciao Pix / The Grosby Group

“I love Chris Pratt, but the ‘healthy daughter’ part makes me sound. Although he may not have meant it as an insult, it somehow came out that way. Imagine how your child will feel about it, if he ever reads it, “wrote one follower, while another angrier stated: “Chris Pratt has a son with Anna Farris who suffered a brain hemorrhage during childbirth and is now slightly physically disabled from it. But he made sure to write ‘healthy daughter’ here. Chris Pratt is an idiot. “

As for Faris, The 44-year-old actress married her partner, Michael Barrett, 55, in July this year in a local Washington state courthouse. “My fiancé is now my husband. Yes, we eloped. It was incredible ”, revealed the brand new podcaster on her show.