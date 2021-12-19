Chris Hemsworth’s son’s favorite Avenger is not Thor: Surprise yourself!

Chris Hemsworth debuted as Thor in 2011 with a solid entry led by Shakespearean Kenneth Branagh and since then his popularity within the Marvel Cinematic Universe He did nothing but go up through the clouds. The character participated in all the movies of the Avengers as one of the most important and powerful heroes of the brand.

The Asgardian God of Thunder is synonymous with strength, leadership and, since his last solo film, a bit of humor as well. Many celebrated that the charismatic personality of Chris Hemsworth have found a small space in the interpretation of Thor giving the character a greater relief. From Ragnarok, directed by Taika Waititi, and surely even more so in Love and thunder, the character is “Pure ingenuity”.

Thor is not his idol!

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth have fun with your child, who when he plays games Avengers He doesn’t wear a hammer and a cape like his daddy. The boy chooses a bow and arrow. Your idol? Hawkeye, the archer played by Jeremy renner who currently has his own series through the streaming platform Disney +.

A nice video on social media shows Chris’s son playing with his father. The young man shoots a toy arrow at a glass above the actor’s head and hits the target! Watch out, Hawkeye, Come in Kate bishop And this guy has competition as the most accurate archer in the world. Marvel Cinematic Universe. We have a curious fact about it …

Hawkeye debuted in the MCU during the first movie of Thor. At that time, he had a small cameo in which from afar he points an arrow at the Asgardian who is fighting with a group of soldiers. The archer asks for confirmation of what action to take because soon, he says, “This guy is going to start to like me”. Of course, the God of Thunder is using all his resources to expose the weakness of his opponents.

+ How to join the Spoiler channel on Telegram?

If you have a Telegram account, just click on the following button:

But if you don’t have a profile on the platform yet, you can download it from the Apple Store or the Google Store, depending on your cell phone’s operating system. Once inside the application, in the search engine put “SpoilerBV” and then you can give us a subscription to be aware of all the news.